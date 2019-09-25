5 Ways Ayurveda Can Help Make Pregnancy Easier

Ayurveda is preventive medicine at its finest. Following an Ayurvedic lifestyle sets a healthy environment for your body. It allows you to fight off early stressors that could cause pregnancy-related complications.

Pregnancy can bring about complications in an otherwise healthy individual. Many women free of any diseases before pregnancy may face pregnancy-induced ailments. Examples of these are hyperemesis gravidarum (severe morning sickness), gestational diabetes, pregnancy-induced hypertension, or cholestasis (a liver condition that triggers itchiness). These complications can happen because stressors accumulate in the body, which creates an environment where ailments can flourish. Even under the best of circumstances, the body naturally goes through a massive, undeniable change during pregnancy. That being said, most women tend to lack the support needed to honor themselves during pregnancy to create these best circumstances in the first place, so support during pregnancy is crucial for every woman.

Ayurveda understands the importance of and influences for creating balance. Once you recognize these causes in yourself, often in the form of undue stress on the body and mind, you can change them.

Case study: A client of mine had cholestasis in her first pregnancy and was told that there was a 98 percent chance of recurrence in her second. By implementing Ayurvedic practices from 10 weeks' gestation, she was able to beat the odds of potential recurrence and unnecessary induction. She has had a perfectly normal and healthy pregnancy.

In practice: Pay attention to your stools and any elimination discomfort that arises. For example, the color of your stool can offer markers of whether you need to check in with your doctor—a bright-red colored stool may require some testing, or you may just be eating a significant amount of beets. Paying attention to your stools will give you a sense of the imbalances in your body. Working on these will actually help during the time of delivery.