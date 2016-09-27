This Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Cornbread Is Your Ultimate Hearty Side Dish

When people adopt a new diet for health or personal reasons, they worry most about the parties, holidays, and events with strong food traditions, fearing their fond memories will be lost along with the newly eliminated food groups. For years I suffered with a debilitating autoimmune disease, but by transforming my cherished family traditions into gluten-free, grain-free, and Paleo recipes I revived my joy for cooking for holidays and special occasions.

My goal is to create recipes that you can feel confident serving, whether you're hosting a guest with food allergies or cooking for a crowd of regular grain eaters. The below skillet "corn" bread recipe is one of my favorites.

Warm cornbread with butter and raw, creamy honey was always one of my favorite treats to eat during summer barbecues, or during the colder months with a bowl of chili. After realizing that corn caused me extreme bloating and discomfort, I came up with this recipe to replace the old version I used to love.