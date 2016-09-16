3 Ways To Reconnect To Your Spirituality (Especially When You Feel Totally Depleted)

When it comes right down to it, a spiritual practice is about remembering love; it's about remembering that we (and every other human on this planet) are love and are loved. And one of the best ways you can remember this is by sharing that love with other people. Of course, you can (and should) spread love to your friends and family — you might send a "thinking of you" note in the mail or leave an "I love you" on the bathroom mirror for your partner — but almost more importantly, you can recharge your own spiritual battery by starting a practice of spreading love to even those you don't know.

Send love to the person who cuts you off on the freeway. Send love to the receptionist at your doctor's office. Send love to the stranger in front of you at the coffee shop. You might actually tell this person of the love you're sharing with them, or you might send it through your heart. Either way, it will reach its designated destination — and it will reinvigorate your own connection to love and spirit. You can practice spreading this love to yourself, too.

Whenever you find yourself feeling down, practice reminding yourself that you are love and you are loved, and open up to receiving all the love that is undoubtedly being sent your way, too. There is no greater spiritual practice than that.

Recharging your spiritual battery doesn't have to be hard; you simply need to make the decision to reconnect and take one step in that direction. I hope the tips above will help you get back on your spiritual path.