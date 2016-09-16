mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Carolina Santos-Neves
mbg Contributor By Carolina Santos-Neves
mbg Contributor
Carolina Santos-Neves is a graduate of the Chef Training Program at the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts and is presently the chef of Hungry Beast, (CDMX) a kitchen & Juice Bar that focuses on flavors from all over the world with a focus on using organic and local products.
All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

September 16, 2016

Figs, figs, and more figs. That's what I keep telling myself as each day in September passes and we get a day closer to the end of fig season. But there's still time to add this Mediterranean fruit you've been eyeing at your local market into your diet — in more ways than one.

Figs are full of fiber (2 grams per fig), with notable amounts of B6, copper, potassium, and manganese, all of which are good for improving blood pressure, metabolizing fats and proteins, and keeping you feeling great.

We realize that eating plain figs is already pretty delicious, but we wanted to give you a few more inspiring ideas to make sure time doesn't fly by leaving you figless. It's happened to us before, and it wasn't pretty.

Breakfast

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Photo by Stocksy

Article continues below

1. In a smoothie

Replace those dates in your smoothie with figs — they have twice the amount of fiber.

2. In your morning yogurt

Ignore those sugary fruit jams that come with your Greek yogurt and make a fig compote using maple syrup (instead of cane sugar). Mix it into your yogurt, top with toasted pumpkin seeds and a light drizzle of tahini, and you've got yourself a better breakfast.

Article continues below

3. Mixed into overnight oats

Leave the dried fruit out of your oatmeal next time! Chopped-up figs mixed into your oats with a spice mix made up of ground ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and chia seeds will take you to Morocco for the morning.

Lunch

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Photo by Stocksy

Article continues below

1. In a leafy green salad

Have a favorite salad you can't stop eating? No one said you had to; just chop up two figs and toss 'em in there. Remember, sweet and salty goodness always adds a nice touch to a meal.

2. On an open-faced sandwich

Replace the banana in your AB&B (almond butter & banana sando) with sliced sweet figs. Or replace the honey mustard in your wrap by mashing one fig with a teaspoon of Dijon and spreading away.

Article continues below

3. In your veggie bowl

We love sweet potato or squash in our plant-based bowls (have you checked out our 15-minute meals?) just as much as everyone else, but roast some figs with a little olive oil, sherry vinegar, and salt, and add those instead. It's always nice to change things up with the change of season.

Dinner

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Photo by Stocksy

Article continues below

1. Combine with cauliflower

Cauliflower just got better. Next time you roast this awesome veggie, mix in some sliced shallots and chopped figs. When cooked through, mix in chopped roasted almonds, crumbled feta, and chopped cilantro.

2. Put a fig on it

Next time you make pizza (try our favorite pizza crust), add thinly sliced figs on top of pesto and dollops of ricotta, and drizzle with agave.

3. Ratatouille with an autumn spin

This veggie dish becomes the ultimate fall meal when you replace tomatoes with figs.

Dessert

All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Photo by Stocksy

1. “Ficecream”

I might have just made that word up, but take the same concept used when making nana cream and apply it here.

Freeze 3 to 4 halved figs, then blend them with a little (about 3 tablespoons or more, if needed) almond or coconut milk and cocoa powder (1 tablespoon). If you want a little sweetness, drizzle with maple or honey.

2. Chocolate bark

Melt that dark chocolate, spread it on a greased baking sheet, and sprinkle with chopped figs, candied ginger, and Maldon salt. Put it in the freezer, take it out, break it into pieces and voilà! You’ve made your own artisanal chocolate.

3. With pistachio cream

If you've made cashew or almond cream before, then you'll know how to make pistachio cream. Once you whip that up, you know what to do next. Just grab a spoonful of this nutty mixture and top that with a fig, and well, yum.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Carolina Santos-Neves
Carolina Santos-Neves mbg Contributor
Carolina Santos-Neves is a graduate of the Chef Training Program at the Natural Gourmet Institute for Health and Culinary Arts and is presently the chef of Hungry Beast, (CDMX) a...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26654/all-the-ways-you-should-be-adding-fresh-figs-to-your-meals-before-september-ends.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!