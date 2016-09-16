All The Ways You Should Be Adding Fresh Figs To Your Meals Before September Ends

Figs, figs, and more figs. That's what I keep telling myself as each day in September passes and we get a day closer to the end of fig season. But there's still time to add this Mediterranean fruit you've been eyeing at your local market into your diet — in more ways than one.

Figs are full of fiber (2 grams per fig), with notable amounts of B6, copper, potassium, and manganese, all of which are good for improving blood pressure, metabolizing fats and proteins, and keeping you feeling great.

We realize that eating plain figs is already pretty delicious, but we wanted to give you a few more inspiring ideas to make sure time doesn't fly by leaving you figless. It's happened to us before, and it wasn't pretty.