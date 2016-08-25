An Energizing Morning Shot (That You Can Make In Less Than 30 Seconds)

I love it when my morning routine starts with an energizing ginger, lemon, and turmeric shot.

So what gives this drink a powerful kick?

Lemon juice helps to stimulate the gastrointestinal tract and boost metabolism while ginger root is an excellent anti-inflammatory that's also anti-aging and can aid in weight loss. Turmeric, on the other hand, is a wonderful spice that can suppress the growth of fat tissue as well as prevent DNA damage and slow down the aging process.

I've found that it's easier to freeze a big batch of this superfood powerhouse so I don't have to drag out my juicer every morning.