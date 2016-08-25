mindbodygreen

An Energizing Morning Shot (That You Can Make In Less Than 30 Seconds)

Julie Dargan
Written by Julie Dargan

I love it when my morning routine starts with an energizing ginger, lemon, and turmeric shot.

So what gives this drink a powerful kick?

Lemon juice helps to stimulate the gastrointestinal tract and boost metabolism while ginger root is an excellent anti-inflammatory that's also anti-aging and can aid in weight loss. Turmeric, on the other hand, is a wonderful spice that can suppress the growth of fat tissue as well as prevent DNA damage and slow down the aging process.

I've found that it's easier to freeze a big batch of this superfood powerhouse so I don't have to drag out my juicer every morning.

Photo by Julie Dargan

My Morning Ginger, Lemon + Turmeric Shot

Ingredients

  • 3 lemons (2 peeled, 1 with peel intact)
  • 2-inch chunk of ginger
  • 1 to 2 teaspoons turmeric powder (optional)
  • 1 glass water

Preparation

1. Juice the ingredients, mix well, and pour into an ice cube tray to freeze.

2. Once the cubes are frozen, store them in an airtight container that is suitable for freezing.

3. Every morning as needed, remove a cube and add hot water. Stir for 30 seconds, and it is ready to drink. (Alternatively, sometimes I will remove an ice cube the evening before and place it in my bathroom. That way, I have my shot just before my shower and 20 minutes before breakfast.)

Looking for more juicing tips? Check out my free 5-day Juicing Guide.

Julie Dargan
Julie Dargan
Julie Dargan is the Menopause Whisperer. It is in the whispers we are heard!Julie is a Nurse, Naturopath BHSc and has worked in the wellness industry for over 30 years.

