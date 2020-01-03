mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

6 Yoga Poses To Open Your Sacral Chakra

Julia Bartz, LMSW
RYT-certified yoga instructor By Julia Bartz, LMSW
RYT-certified yoga instructor
Julia Bartz is a clinical social worker, RYT-certified yoga instructor yoga instructor, and a Reiki II practitioner.

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on January 3, 2020

If one of the seven main chakras is blocked, it can result in both physical and spiritual ailments. The second chakra—the Svadisthana, or the sacral chakra—relates to pleasure, emotions, and creativity. Repressing any of these functions can result in lethargy, addictions, and an inability to cope with change. These yoga poses are designed to help you bring balance to this chakra. (Before you get started, you may want to check out this guide to balancing the root chakra using yoga too.)

Dvipada Pitham

Photo by Julia Bartz

Lie on your back, with your feet flat on your mat. On an inhale, lift your hips up and your arms up and over your head. On an exhale, bring your hips and arms down evenly, feeling each vertebrae press down into the floor. This flow is an activated bridge pose (dvipada pitham). Repeat five times.

Article continues below

Salamba Bhujangasana

Roll over onto your stomach. Press your forearms and palms into the ground to come up into sphinx pose (salamba bhujangasan). Imagine your tailbone moving back and down to lengthen and protect your lower back. Stay in this gentle backbend for 5 to 10 breaths.

Jathara Parivrtti

Roll onto your back, pressing your feet against the floor. Move your hips slightly to the left, then let your stacked knees fall to the right side for an abdominal twist (jathara parivrtti). Cactus both arms and look over your left shoulder. If your left shoulder is up off the floor, place a block in between your legs to ground your shoulder. Stay here for five breaths, then move to the other side.

Article continues below

Kapotasana

Roll up to sitting, then come into a downward-facing dog. Lift your right leg into a three-legged dog (eka pada adho mukha svanasana), then bring your leg forward, bending your knee and placing the right side of your calf on the ground. Put a block or blanket underneath your right thigh if you need a little more support. Press your fingers down by your side and puff out your chest, coming into a pigeon pose (kapotasana). Slowly bring your upper body down to rest on the ground. Stay here for 10 breaths, then come up into a three-legged dog and switch to the other side.

Supta Baddha Konasana

Come to lie down on your back with your arms by your side and your feet flat on the floor. Let your legs fall open into goddess pose (supta bodha konasana), with the soles of your feet touching. Tuck blocks or blankets under your knees for added support. Take 10 slow, deep breaths and feel the energy moving more freely through your sacral chakra.

Article continues below

Dhanurasana

Lie down with your forehead or cheek on the mat. Bring your hands back to hold onto your outer ankles, and on an exhale come up into bow pose (dhanurasana). Try to rest more on your lower abdomen rather than your hips or your ribs. Pull back with your feet to lift yourself even higher. Hold for 3 long breaths and release. Repeat a second time.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Julia Bartz, LMSW
Julia Bartz, LMSW RYT-certified yoga instructor
Julia Bartz is a clinical social worker, RYT-certified yoga instructor yoga instructor, and a Reiki II practitioner. She received her master’s degree from Hunter College’s Silberman...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-26221/6-yoga-poses-to-give-you-more-energy-ignite-your-creativity.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!