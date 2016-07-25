Tantric Secrets To Mind-Blowingly Sensual Sex

Anticipation: We tend to overlook it, don't we? When we're looking forward to something, we want to rush to the main event, forgetting how much fun there is in waiting. It's like watching the trailers for movies before the film starts.

We become so focused on the reward of seeing the story that everything beforehand can feel like a waste of time. But, in reality, anticipation is the secret to creating an intimate environment and unlocking your sensuality.

Think of your routine to get ready for a date. You don't just shower and throw on the first dress or pair of jeans you see. You turn getting ready into a ritual by putting time into picking out your outfit, fixing your hair, and putting on your makeup.

That wasn't solely to impress the person you were meeting. The ritual helps you feel confident. It helps you set aside insecurities and reveal your inner light. That experience adds to the anticipation of the experience. You set important time aside for yourself to feel good and get into your zone—you created a sacred space for yourself.

To take your sex life to the next level, you must bring that intention to it as well. To begin this tantric journey, form your intention with an affirmation called sankalpa. Sankalpa is a Sanskrit word meaning "the seed of your intention."

If you're single and have been attracting all the wrong people, you might set an intention to find a committed partner. Your affirmation could be, "I'm in a committed relationship with a person who loves me for who I am."

If you're in a long-term relationship and have hit some dry spells, you might be seeking more passion. Your affirmation could be, "I have sex with my partner every day."

It doesn't matter what your intention is, as long as it's personal and meaningful to you. You have to be clear on what you want to start to attract it. To make it feel real, write your affirmation on a piece of paper and put it in a special place—somewhere visible—wherever that may be for you. Your intention is a promise you make to yourself, your affirmation is inviting it in, and putting it somewhere significant acts as your daily reminder.

Just like a seed, your intention is fragile. It will only grow if you feed it. So, let your senses guide you in creating a sacred space for a fulfilling sexual experience that will allow you both to feel alive and fully surrender to giving and receiving pleasure. Here's how: