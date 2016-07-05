mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health

5 Healthy Foods You Should Avoid If You Have A Hormonal Imbalance

Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor By Alisa Vitti
mbg Contributor
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. She founded The FLO Living Hormone Center, the world's first menstrual healthcare platform, created the MyFLO period app, the first and only functional medicine period tracker, and is the author of WomanCode.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Thanks to brave women like Lena Dunham and Padma Lakshmi, women's health issues like endometriosis have finally been given some much-deserved media attention. Now, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is also making it into the headlines, after Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley opened up about her struggles with both endometriosis and PCOS.

As someone who once suffered from the devastating effects of PCOS, I'm thrilled to see influential women speaking out. Their stories hit home for many reasons. As I explain in my book WomanCode, I experienced the same agonizing acne as Ridley—not to mention weight gain, sleeplessness, depression, and more. I also was able to successfully reverse my hormonal imbalance the same way she's finding relief: through food.

Ridley proudly displayed her gorgeous, mud-masked face with a caption alluding to the dietary changes that have made a significant dent in her symptoms—namely cutting out dairy and sugar. For some women, nixing these two notorious endocrine disruptors can help tremendously. But what if you've already completely cut milk products and sweets from your diet and you're still experiencing the pimples, messed-up periods, extra pounds, and hair loss associated with PCOS?

Before I made it my mission to fix my hormones and help other women get back on track, I had no idea that some of the "healthy" foods I was consuming were actually making my problems worse. And I see the disbelief on my clients' faces every day when I break the news that some of the hyped-up health foods they've been dutifully consuming are actually sabotaging their best efforts to overcome PCOS symptoms.

Here are the "healthy" foods that I recommend women with PCOS avoid:

1. Raw kale

Need a moment to pick your jaw up off the floor? Most women do. After all, kale is often hailed as the superfood of all superfoods—heck, even Beyoncé loves it! But when eaten raw, cruciferous veggies contain goitrogens that actually suppress thyroid function, which contributes to PCOS.

If you're going to go raw, opt for celery, chard, romaine lettuce, or beet leaves instead. But if kale, cauliflower, broccoli, or Brussels sprouts are what your heart desires, do some sautéing with a little coconut oil before digging in.

Article continues below

2. Soy

This is a common substitute in my clients' diets, and the intention behind the swap is always so good—they've ditched dairy and stocked up on soy milk in an effort to alleviate their hormonal symptoms. But—surprise—because it contains "phyto" or plant estrogen, soy acts like estrogen in the body.

But even though it mimics your natural hormone, soy isn't identical to your body's estrogen, and eating too much of it confuses your body into thinking it has enough real estrogen in supply. This signals your endocrine system to slow down estrogen production, subsequently slowing the production of luteinizing hormone (LH), and effectively shutting down ovulation.

3. Stevia

If you're cutting out sugar (good for you!), you may be swapping in natural sweeteners like stevia. It's important to know, however, that historically, stevia has been used to prevent pregnancy. The research is limited, and if you're not hormonally sensitive, small amounts of stevia won't likely have an effect on your fertility or cycles. But if you have PCOS or another hormonal imbalance, it's best to err on the side of caution and choose a different sweetener, like honey or coconut nectar.

Article continues below

4. Red meat

Many of my clients with PCOS have been told to follow a meat-heavy Paleo diet, but in my experience, this isn't the best option. High protein intake causes a decrease in the production of sex hormone bonding globulin (SHBG), a protein in the body that PCOS sufferers need to bring down testosterone levels.

Paleo is problematic for another reason: It involves cutting out carbs, which can be a bad idea for PCOS sufferers, who need glucose to help the thyroid function. Healthy carbs like quinoa and brown rice supply this glucose that's also essential for healthy pituitary function.

5. "Cooling" foods

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) separates food types into "cooling" and "warming" categories. According to this philosophy, women with PCOS need to counteract the "damp," "stagnant" state of their reproductive organs with "warming" or "yang" foods like cinnamon, which stabilizes the blood sugar and helps support ovulation.

I recommend avoiding "cooling" foods like cucumber, mint, and spirulina, which, according to TCM, contribute to the cooling of the reproductive organs.

Download my free guide to a food-based four-day hormone detox to shift your hormones and get a handle on your health.
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and pioneer in female biohacking. A...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn How To Make Your Period Less Painful & Regulate Your Cycle Naturally?
Check out The Ultimate Guide To A Healthy Period
Learn how to enhance your life, your career, and your creativity by healing your period problems with integrative nutritionist, hormone expert & best-selling author Alisa Vitti.
View the class
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti
Alisa Vitti is a women's hormone and functional nutrition expert and...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25737/5-healthy-foods-you-should-avoid-if-you-have-a-hormonal-imbalance.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!