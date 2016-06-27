The Weird Hack That Gets More Vitamin D Out Of Your Food, Naturally

Across cultures, mushrooms have long been viewed as a powerful superfood. They have immune-boosting properties and even some antimicrobial effects. They are full of phytonutrient compounds like polysaccharide-glucans, sterols, and lectins, as well as fiber, protein, and nutrients like selenium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, riboflavin, folate, and niacin. And ... drum roll ... also vitamin D.

That’s right, mushrooms make vitamin D from the sun, just like we do. Isn’t that cool? What’s neat is that UV exposure is what really makes this work, just like it does in our bodies.

In fact, exposing mushrooms to sunlight for only a few hours dramatically increases the levels of vitamin D they contain. The amount of vitamin D does depend on the type of mushroom, as well as the length of sun exposure. But even just 5 to 10 minutes of sun exposure can have a significant effect.

Research shows that vitamin D from mushrooms seems to be readily absorbed by our bodies too, comparable to conventional supplementation. In fact, in one case study, a man managed to raise his vitamin D levels by 129 percent over three months, by eating UV-exposed sautéed fungi every day.

So if you’re the type of person who prefers to get your nutrients from food, you may be able to eat UV light-exposed mushrooms as a substitute for, or complement to, daily supplementation.

However, there are a few points to know before you dive in: