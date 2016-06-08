How Olympian Gretchen Bleiler Found What Foods Work For Her + Why She Meditates Daily

As an athlete training and competing at a high level I would hear, “You need to eat more meat” or, “carb load before a competition.” For years, I didn’t think twice. It was only as I neared the end of my career that I began to question what I had consistently been told.

I realized I had never tested what actually worked best for me. It didn’t make sense that the same diet would work for everyone given various body types, daily routines, and environmental factors.

I began to put myself—and my diet—through the paces. I tried the Paleo diet. I tried being a vegetarian. I tried only raw foods for a while. I realized it wasn’t about finding an extreme diet but rather consuming everything in moderation.

We’re all different, and I believe that who you are and where you live make up how you should form your optimal daily eating habits. Listen to your body. What makes you feel good? How much do you exercise? What sort of climate do you live in? What is your daily routine like?