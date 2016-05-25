A Sleep Expert's Top Tips For Eating At Night

Most protein-rich foods contain naturally occurring tryptophan, an essential amino acid that is necessary to make serotonin, which in turn converts to melatonin in the brain’s pineal gland. Increasing bloodstream melatonin levels signals the brain and body that it is time for sleep. Tryptophan cannot be made by the body and must be ingested from foods, or through supplements that can vary widely in quality.

Carbohydrates help make tryptophan more available to the brain. Foods rich in vitamin B6 are used by the body to make serotonin, and some foods are natural sources of melatonin.

Foods with the highest tryptophan concentration include chocolate, oats, dried dates, milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, eggs, fish, poultry, red meat, sesame, chickpeas, almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, peanuts (and peanut butter), buckwheat, spirulina, and bananas.

With all that in mind, here are my 10 favorite foods to eat for super sleep: