mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor By Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Naturopathic Doctor
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is a weight-loss and natural anti-aging expert, concierge doctor for celebrities, board-certified naturopathic physician and a certified nutrition consultant.

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Kellyann Petrucci, ND, a leading naturopathic physician and nutritionist, is an inflammation expert. This week, we’re sharing Dr. Petrucci’s expertise in a series on fighting inflammation for optimal health. To learn more, check out her new mindbodygreen course, Beat Inflammation: A 21-Day Plan for Glowing Skin, Long-Term Weight Loss, and Vibrant Health.

As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author (my latest is Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet), I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how busy I am, I always make time for healthy meals.

I’m also a traditional Italian girl who loves to eat, so my meals need to be delicious, too! Here’s what you might find me enjoying on a typical day:

Breakfast

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

This morning, I had a little extra time—a real luxury!—so I scrambled some eggs with diced broccoli, red bell pepper, and red onion. Voilà: a fabulous breakfast in just minutes. On mornings when I’m in a bigger rush, I typically go for a protein-powder shake loaded with healthy fruits and veggies like blueberries, spinach, and avocado.

Oh, and coffee is a must. Don’t talk to me before I’ve had my coffee.

Article continues below

Snack

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

As you can guess from the name of my book, I’m a huge bone broth fan! I love the gut-healing, skin-smoothing, fat-melting power of this “liquid gold,” and I simmer a big pot of it on the stove every week.

I have at least one cup of bone broth every day, and I try to work in two cups. This morning, I went for chicken bone broth—but I love beef, turkey, and fish bone broth as well.

Lunch

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

Lettuce wraps are one of my all-time favorite grab-and-go lunches because they’re so versatile. Today I loaded mine up with chicken salad, tomato, and avocado, but you can add any meats and veggies you like.

I like to vary my wraps by using different types of lettuce. (You can also make “scoops” instead of wraps by stuffing little Belgian endive leaves with egg, tuna, or chicken salad.) And for extra crunch in my fillings, I toss in some finely diced jicama. It has a mild, sweet flavor, and it’s a powerful prebiotic that’s great for your gut bugs.

Article continues below

Snack

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

For my afternoon snack today, I reached for unsweetened, toasted coconut chips. I love these babies because they’re crunchy and satisfying—and they’re loaded with healthy fats that actually help to burn fat. Other afternoon munchies I keep on hand include almonds, olives, and, of course, bone broth.

Dinner

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

For dinner tonight, I chose one of my favorite proteins: salmon. I’m big on fatty fish like salmon because it’s rich in healthy fats that do incredible things for your skin. (And salmon cooks super-fast on my grill pan, which is a big plus when I’m ready to relax after a long day.) I like to spritz my salmon with a little lemon juice and pair it with a cilantro pesto to really make the flavor pop.

Tonight I grilled some asparagus and cherry tomatoes on the side, and I had a one-pan meal ready to serve. Awesome.

Article continues below

Dessert

Photo by Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

I don’t have a big sweet tooth, but every once in a while I do get that itch to make dessert. Tonight, I’m going for one of my favorite quick treats: a fresh berry and coconut whipped cream parfait. For a little extra zing, I plan on tossing in some toasted almonds and coconut chips.

By the way, the trick to this dessert is to chill your cream for hours ahead of time. (I pop it in the fridge the night before.) Also, chill your mixing bowl and beaters. Add a little almond or vanilla extract to your whipped cream, and it’s totally yummy with no added sugar at all.

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times bestselling book Dr. Kellyann’s...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn The How To Reduce Inflammation To Feel Your Best
Check out Beat Inflammation
It's time to beat inflammation for good. Join Dr. Kellyann Petrucci for this powerful course to do just that and feel your best again.
View the class
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D. is the author of the New York Times...
Read More

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24764/im-an-inflammation-expert-heres-what-i-eat-in-a-typical-day.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!