I'm An Inflammation Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Typical Day
As a mom, a naturopathic doctor, and a best-selling author (my latest is Dr. Kellyann’s Bone Broth Diet), I’m on the run from sunup till bedtime. I need all the energy I can get—so no matter how busy I am, I always make time for healthy meals.
I’m also a traditional Italian girl who loves to eat, so my meals need to be delicious, too! Here’s what you might find me enjoying on a typical day:
Breakfast
This morning, I had a little extra time—a real luxury!—so I scrambled some eggs with diced broccoli, red bell pepper, and red onion. Voilà: a fabulous breakfast in just minutes. On mornings when I’m in a bigger rush, I typically go for a protein-powder shake loaded with healthy fruits and veggies like blueberries, spinach, and avocado.
Oh, and coffee is a must. Don’t talk to me before I’ve had my coffee.
Snack
As you can guess from the name of my book, I’m a huge bone broth fan! I love the gut-healing, skin-smoothing, fat-melting power of this “liquid gold,” and I simmer a big pot of it on the stove every week.
I have at least one cup of bone broth every day, and I try to work in two cups. This morning, I went for chicken bone broth—but I love beef, turkey, and fish bone broth as well.
Lunch
Lettuce wraps are one of my all-time favorite grab-and-go lunches because they’re so versatile. Today I loaded mine up with chicken salad, tomato, and avocado, but you can add any meats and veggies you like.
I like to vary my wraps by using different types of lettuce. (You can also make “scoops” instead of wraps by stuffing little Belgian endive leaves with egg, tuna, or chicken salad.) And for extra crunch in my fillings, I toss in some finely diced jicama. It has a mild, sweet flavor, and it’s a powerful prebiotic that’s great for your gut bugs.
Snack
For my afternoon snack today, I reached for unsweetened, toasted coconut chips. I love these babies because they’re crunchy and satisfying—and they’re loaded with healthy fats that actually help to burn fat. Other afternoon munchies I keep on hand include almonds, olives, and, of course, bone broth.
Dinner
For dinner tonight, I chose one of my favorite proteins: salmon. I’m big on fatty fish like salmon because it’s rich in healthy fats that do incredible things for your skin. (And salmon cooks super-fast on my grill pan, which is a big plus when I’m ready to relax after a long day.) I like to spritz my salmon with a little lemon juice and pair it with a cilantro pesto to really make the flavor pop.
Tonight I grilled some asparagus and cherry tomatoes on the side, and I had a one-pan meal ready to serve. Awesome.
Dessert
I don’t have a big sweet tooth, but every once in a while I do get that itch to make dessert. Tonight, I’m going for one of my favorite quick treats: a fresh berry and coconut whipped cream parfait. For a little extra zing, I plan on tossing in some toasted almonds and coconut chips.
By the way, the trick to this dessert is to chill your cream for hours ahead of time. (I pop it in the fridge the night before.) Also, chill your mixing bowl and beaters. Add a little almond or vanilla extract to your whipped cream, and it’s totally yummy with no added sugar at all.