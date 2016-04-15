Hone Your Intuition With These 7 Simple Diet Tweaks

Angels are nondenominational beings whose assignment is to love, protect, and guide every human life. Angels’ work is not a job but a calling they are devoted to.

Your intuition—or sixth sense—is one of your angels' favorite ways to get your attention and send you guidance. A powerful means of improving your intuitive abilities is through your diet, which I discovered firsthand when I changed my diet significantly 12 years ago. Just as your diet profoundly affects your physical wellness, it also affects your spirit and, therefore, your intuition.

Even small changes to your diet can result in intuitive guidance in the form of gut instincts, symbolic dreams, insightful thoughts, and images in the mind’s eye. If you hunger for better access to your intuition, consider the following nutritional suggestions.