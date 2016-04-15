mindbodygreen

Hone Your Intuition With These 7 Simple Diet Tweaks

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Tanya Carroll Richardson
mbg Contributor
Tanya Carroll Richardson is a professional intuitive and spiritual author who is passionate about angels, beauty, and nature. She has been in the NYC publishing world as a writer and editor for over 15 years.

Photo by Stocksy

Angels are nondenominational beings whose assignment is to love, protect, and guide every human life. Angels’ work is not a job but a calling they are devoted to.

Your intuition—or sixth sense—is one of your angels' favorite ways to get your attention and send you guidance. A powerful means of improving your intuitive abilities is through your diet, which I discovered firsthand when I changed my diet significantly 12 years ago. Just as your diet profoundly affects your physical wellness, it also affects your spirit and, therefore, your intuition.

Even small changes to your diet can result in intuitive guidance in the form of gut instincts, symbolic dreams, insightful thoughts, and images in the mind’s eye. If you hunger for better access to your intuition, consider the following nutritional suggestions.

1. Eat more nuts.

The more you act on your instincts, the more intuitive guidance you will receive. When angels send you intuitive guidance about an action step you should take—like investigating a different career or busting out of your comfort zone to meet new people—and you do something productive with this information, angels realize that reaching you through your intuition works and they will do it more often.

In my practice advising clients as a professional intuitive, I find one of the main reasons people don't make the changes that they intuitively sense is because they simply don't have the energy. When you're exhausted, sitting on the couch is much easier!

Boost your energy reserves by eating more nuts—a vegan- and vegetarian-friendly form of protein. A handful of nuts in your morning oatmeal or an apple with almond butter for that midday snack can give you the fuel you need to take advantage of intuitive hunches designed to help you live at your full potential.

2. Eat more organic raw veggies.

Eating vegetables that are raw—like a big eclectic salad full of purple cabbage, grated carrots, and crisp cucumbers—really connects you to the earth. You consume raw organic veggies just as they were found in the soil or on the vine (minus a quick cleaning!). When you are grounded in the earth, you can better discern whether you are receiving intuitive guidance about a situation or you are simply picking up on your own fears, desires, and wishful thinking. A strong connection to the earth will help you receive more intuitive guidance in the form of feelings or gut instincts.

3. Cut down on caffeine.

If you have a sensitive nervous system (and most people who are highly intuitive do), coffee can easily overstimulate. When the nervous system is overstimulated, it’s like a circuit with far more power than it's designed to hold—it can no longer process, or even register, anything new, like intuitive guidance.

Many times intuitive guidance is subtle, and subtlety is lost on a nervous system so jacked up on caffeine that the mind is running a mile a minute. If you love the taste of coffee (as I do), consider switching to decaf and don't indulge every day.

4. Be present and compassionate when consuming animal products.

As a professional intuitive, I do not believe you need to cut out all animal products in order to attain on-point intuition. But if you do eat meat, it should be done mindfully—and you should only consume animals that were humanely raised. When we take an animal, or one of its by-products, into our bodies, this action involves a huge sacrifice. An appropriate blessing to say over a meal that contains meat is "I give thanks for this animal that gave its life so that I may have life, and as I take it into my body I will honor this animal by being of service to others in the world."

Whether intuitive guidance comes from your angels, your spirit guides, departed loved ones, ascended masters, or your higher self, the source of your intuitive guidance is ultimately Spirit. When we show compassion to other living creatures, we more closely align ourselves with this Spirit, which sees all living things as equally precious and worthy.

5. Ditch sugar and bad carbs.

Too much sugar or high-glycemic carbs (white bread, rice, and potatoes) can contribute to a host of physical ailments. Your physical body is like a phone that relays your intuition's messages—if your body is sick, it won't be able to get those important calls and texts from your intuition. In addition, it is easiest to connect with your intuition when you are in a calm, relaxed frame of mind, and the moodiness and spaciness that can accompany blood-sugar fluctuations does not lend itself to a particularly Zen state. In short, sugar and bad carbs make you too foggy for high-level intuitive work.

6. Reduce your alcohol intake.

If you're suffering from an addiction to drugs, alcohol, or anything else, my heart goes out to you. Addictions are illnesses that require love, patience, support, and professional help to heal. The reason that addictions and intuition don't mix is because addictions take you out of the present moment, and intuitive information can come in a flash and leave just as quickly.

Alcohol has long been a part of ceremonies in many cultures and religions, and it was once thought to facilitate a mystic, receptive state in which intuitive information came more naturally. But in truth, a mystical state can be entered by far less dangerous and destructive means. Consistent, powerful, accurate intuitive guidance happens sans alcohol when we are clearheaded. Next time you want to get your inner Jedi on, pour yourself a nice glass of filtered water instead.

7. Take vitamins and minerals.

Taking in the right amount of nutrients like potassium, B vitamins, and omega fatty acids is not only the foundation for a healthy body but the foundation for a healthy intuition. There is a direct correlation between your level of physical health and your ability to tap into your intuition. It's almost as if every other major element—your brain, your liver, your heart—must first be working well and in harmony, like a symphony waiting for the star soloist, your intuition, to take the stage.

For more information on connecting with your angels, turn to my upcoming book, Angel Insights, available for pre-order now.

