Healthy Green Recipes To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Kristy Rao
MBG Editorial Team By Kristy Rao
Photo by Shutterstock

March 16, 2016

It's no secret that St. Patrick’s Day celebrations tend to be tied to the excessive consumption of boozy drinks. (We're looking at you, green beer.) But it doesn't have to be that way—in fact, if you live near New York City, you can attend a Green Juice Crawl on Sunday. No matter where you are, consider Thursday an excuse to celebrate the healthy way all day with our favorite green recipes.

Chocolate Chunk Green Smoothie

Photo by Ilene Godofsky

Start off your day being festive with this delicious smoothie. If you have kids, this is your perfect opportunity to get them to eat more greens!

Get the recipe.

Gluten-Free Matcha Muffins

Bake these for your family or bring them into work. They are nutrient-packed and the perfect treat to keep you energized for the celebratory day.

Get the recipe.

Chickpea, Cucumber + Avocado Salad

Whether you are hosting a party or simply want to have a festive dish to serve your family before dinner or for lunch, this refreshing salad is the perfect choice. It will take you only 10 minutes to throw together.

Get the recipe.

The Ultimate Guacamole

There is perhaps no better time for guacamole than St. Patty's Day. Paired with tortilla chips, it's the perfect appetizer to have for your guests.

Get the recipe.

Power Greens Soup

Rich in vitamin C, potassium, fiber, iron, calcium, and even protein, this soup also delivers a good dose of antioxidants. Best news: it takes about five minutes to make.

Get the recipe.

Zucchini Noodles With Avocado Dressing

This is an incredibly healthy and flavorful appetizer, snack, or light meal.

Get the recipe.

Dairy-Free Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Now on to dessert. Whether you live a dairy-free lifestyle or just want a healthy alternative to sugary ice cream, this recipe is for you.

Get the recipe.

Liver-Detoxifying Green Juice

Photo by Shutterstock

All right, so you indulged. Now you need to detox. Problem solved—the green way. And bonus points to you as a host if you serve this to your guests before they leave.

Get the recipe.

Green Juice Mimosa

Or if you are looking to have a cocktail instead, try this green spin on the classic mimosa. The hydrating vegetables in it will help counteract the dehydrating effects of the alcohol.

Get the recipe.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

