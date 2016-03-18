mindbodygreen

Dismiss

What Eating On An Elimination Diet Actually Looks Like

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner By William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr. Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional medicine expert who specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing a functional medicine approach for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Cole is also the bestselling author of Ketotarian and The Inflammation Spectrum.

Photo by Stocksy

William Cole, DC, a functional medicine practitioner, is an expert at identifying the underlying factors of chronic conditions and offering natural, holistic approaches to optimal health. This week, we're thrilled to share his series on the elimination diet and how it can improve your overall well-being. To learn more, check out his new course, The Elimination Diet: A 60-Day Protocol to Uncover Food Intolerances, Heal the Gut, and Feel Amazing.

The elimination diet, by avoiding certain foods for a time period, allows your body to start healing, and also helps you uncover underlying food intolerances you may not have known you had.

You don't have to munch on kale all day to look and feel your best.

But one of the biggest misconceptions is that on the elimination diet, you have to trade taste for nutrition. The truth is you can have both. And you don't have to eat like a rabbit, munching on kale all day—no offense to kale—to feel and look your best. You can eat hearty, filling foods that are actually enjoyable to eat.

Another myth is that you have to be a Food Network professional chef to eat well. False. If you can follow simple instructions, you can do it! Trying something new is different than not being able to do it. And you'll only see different results if you do things differently.

The last falsehood is that you have to be wealthy to eat good, healthy meals. Almost all of my patients over the years have been working-class people. And it's amazing how much money you save when you aren't eating out as often and buying so much crappy junk foods. Often, it's a matter of priority, not price.

To prove how diverse and delicious eating on the elimination diet can be, I'm sharing what a day of real meals looks like:

Article continues below

Breakfast

Photo by William Cole

  • Pasture-raised pork sausage
  • Organic kale with olive oil and sea salt
  • Fried sweet potatoes in grass-fed ghee (clarified butter)

Lunch

Photo by William Cole

  • Salad
    • Organic sweet butter lettuce
    • Grass-fed skirt steak
    • Sliced organic avocado
    • Sliced organic cucumber
    • Cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil
    • Red wine vinegar
  • Organic blueberries and raspberries
Article continues below

Dinner

Photo by William Cole

  • Wild caught scallops cooked in organic tallow
  • Steamed rainbow carrots
  • Organic romaine lettuce with oil and vinegar

Snack

Photo by William Cole

Pasture-raised bacon with Medjool dates

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a Doctor of Chiropractic. He...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn How Food Can Heal By Unlocking 3 Health Food Myths
Functional medicine and nutrition expert Will Cole takes you on a journey through his own health struggles and discusses how autoimmune disease is perpetuated with these 3 specific foods that are labeled as "healthy." Do you have these 3 foods in your pantry? Find out by joining us for this exclusive webinar.
Watch Now
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, is a leading functional-medicine expert and a...
Read More

More On This Topic

Food Trends

Wish There Wasn't A Charge For Alt-Milk At Starbucks? PETA's On It

Eliza Sullivan
Wish There Wasn't A Charge For Alt-Milk At Starbucks? PETA's On It
Functional Food

The Connection Between Diet & Vision Loss You Need To Know About

Eliza Sullivan
The Connection Between Diet & Vision Loss You Need To Know About
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-24222/what-eating-on-an-elimination-diet-actually-looks-like.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!