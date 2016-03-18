3 Mistakes I Made While Trying Be A True Yogi

I hadn’t been sick in years, and by common standards, I’d been taking excellent care of myself through proper nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle. Yet, I was experiencing severe heart palpitations, feeling more feeble and weak than ever in my life.

This felt utterly unfair: I was doing all the right things, wasn’t I?

Long ago, I believed that by closely following yogic principles I'd experience unshakable health, emotional balance, and spiritual connection—gifts that I knew could be acquired through practicing yoga.

And thus, I intensified my physical practice, modeling it around what my teacher shared about his own practice. I shifted from vegetarian to a mostly raw, vegan diet.

I meditated twice a day, following diligently my teacher’s recommendations. Yet, after a while, my whole body was contracting and aching in protest. I considered it a natural part of the process. I thought I would adapt in time.

But one morning I woke up with my heart pumping hard and fast; then, chest pain onset. That was when my husband rushed me to the doctor, for my first visit there in years. What had I missed?

It finally hit me. I’ve done the right things, but I’ve done them the wrong way. Here's why: