Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

So what does that actually look like in terms of the foods I choose? Probably as all over the board as you would expect given what I’ve already told you. I am full of quirks and random choices, and I embrace every single one.

Let’s take breakfast. I could eat breakfast foods for any meal of the day (especially eggs for dinner and Kashi GOLEAN cereal as a late-night snack), but don’t even think about giving me anything other than breakfast foods for my first meal of the day.

Sometimes it’s a protein-based bar (I love the new Kashi GOLEAN Dark Chocolate Cashew Chia flavor—chia seeds for protein, chocolate for sweetness), and a banana; sometimes it’s Kashi GOLEAN Clusters Vanilla Pepita cereal with almond milk or even coconut water (yes, they really do #GOTOGETHER); maybe it’s soft-boiled eggs with avocado and sweet potato and; no matter what, there better be some green tea in the mix!

There’s something about the morning ritual that's equal parts physical and emotional energy boost. Physical energy and mental energy truly work together in my world, and this is most important to me first thing in the morning because it sets the tone for the rest of my day.