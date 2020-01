3 Mental Tricks That Helped During My 150-Pound Weight-Loss Journey

When I ask my health coaching clients to give me reasons why they want to lose weight (or just improve their health), half of the time, it’s for a special event. There’s always a family reunion, milestone birthday, special vacation, or wedding.

Trying to lose weight to look good for a special event means you're rushing the process. Deadlines are important to have for most goals, but the anxiety of a looming deadline can overwhelm us because we're not making the kind of progress we wanted to make. By setting such a rigid (and often unrealistic) end date on our weight-loss progress, we can start to feel desperate.

Because I started my weight-loss journey for no other reason than for myself, I didn’t need to drop weight rapidly for a particular date. I didn’t feel pressured to try dangerous fad diets and quick-fix scams because I wasn’t desperate for fast results.

More importantly, any time we try to lose weight to gain attention from someone, it's always going to backfire.

In what ways has weight loss felt stressful to you? Did you find a way around it?