3 Mental Tricks That Helped During My 150-Pound Weight-Loss Journey

The Internet is a wonderful place, full of free advice at our fingertips. Unfortunately, for many of us, it can also be a poison that creates a paralysis (if we’re not careful). Reading wellness-related articles, watching YouTube videos from our favorite fitness celeb, and looking at fancy food pics on Instagram can take up our entire day.

I set boundaries for myself when it came to information gathering. The only time I allowed myself to be a gatherer of information was through listening to podcasts while walking to work every morning and reading health books from the library. That’s it.

No health-related television shows, very few food documentaries, no Internet articles at all, and no newsletter sign-ups. Boundaries are necessary for most of us to feel safe and confident in what we already know so that we can take action.