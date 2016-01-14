The Do's & Don'ts Of Surviving Mercury Retrograde (Without Having A Panic Attack)

Three or four times a year, Mercury passes the earth in its orbit. As it rounds the bend, Mercury slows down and appears to stop (station) and spin backward (retrograde). Of course, it really ISN’T moving backward, but much like two trains or cars passing each other, this creates the optical illusion that one (Mercury, in this case) is going backward.

In astrology, Mercury rules communication, travel, and technology — so all of these areas go haywire for about three weeks.

To top it off, Mercury retrograde also has what’s called a “shadow period” (which we explain in this post about Mercury’s shadow), so you may feel the retrograde a couple of weeks before and after it actually happens.

So how do you keep it together? Don’t start anything new. Review all your contracts before you sign. Renew your commitments rather than making new ones. Prepare to repeat yourself often. It’s like learning a new dance. Or something.

Note to all 21st-century dwellers: Mercury retrograde can crash electronic equipment. Back up your computer, calendar, and cellphone address book. Expect delays if traveling, and pack a book to entertain yourself while you wait for the tardy bus or plane. Get in touch with old friends — and don’t be surprised if people from your past track you down.

You might hear from the most RANDOM ex-lovers and childhood classmates during retrogrades. Mercury also rules contracts, so think before you ink. Either wrap up important negotiations before the cycle starts, or wait to sign documents until Mercury goes direct.

If you were born during a Mercury retrograde (which we were), you may actually become sharper, clearer, or more productive during this time. You won’t be immune to Mercury’s global impact (we once had a hard drive systematically erase itself before our eyes during Mercury retrograde), but you could also thrive in areas where others are flailing (almost every big writing contract and book deal we’ve gotten was offered during Mercury retrograde periods).

You might even become more psychic or dialed-in during Mercury’s backspin. How do you find out if you were born during Mercury retrograde? Do a free chart on our site and you can find out instantly.