I Actually Ran A Mile Every Day Last Year. Here's Why I Recommend It To Anyone

A number of people told me that I should challenge myself more, make it two miles or three miles.

I get it. One mile isn't a lot, but that was intentional. This wasn't about the distance or the run.

The mile was the easy part (it literally takes eight to 12 minutes for most of us). Who can't carve out 15 minutes a day for health? The hard part was to stay consistent, every day of the year, no matter what was going on.

The first day I put in a mile, I walked out of my house. I was pumped to start. It was 48 degrees outside and I stretched a little, and when I took my first step it began to rain. Chilled and wet I finished that mile. Day one done! 364 to go.

Over the course of the year, I had to put in time to my commitment at all sort of hours of the day. I ran in cold temperatures (teens and 20s), in extreme heat (101 degrees and 95 percent humidity).

The goal took me places I never thought to run before. I ran in circles in parking garages at least 18 times. I once paid for a one-month membership at a gym in Atlanta while traveling for business. I was only there three days, but the hotel gym was being remodeled and it was the only option I had in cold crappy weather in February in Atlanta.

I once ran in jeans. Why? Because I was ready to do my run and that’s all I had on me. In October, I ran in JFK airport in New York City. The TSA just looked at me with indifference as I passed for the fifth time in 10 minutes.

All these challenges didn’t come without amazing gifts attached. I was able to run in some of the most beautiful places and cities on Earth. The streets of New York City, San Francisco, Nashville, Miami, Paris, Bordeaux, Tokyo, Kyoto, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Reykjavik among others.