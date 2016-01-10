mindbodygreen

7 Kale Bowls You Need This Week

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

Image by Juan Moyano / Stocksy

Nourishing, detoxifying, and in season NOW, kale is more than just a trendy vegetable. In fact, it has some serious nutritional cred to back it up.

Here's a collection of mindbodygreen-approved kale bowls to make your week a little brighter, healthier, and greener.

Savory Pesto Quinoa Breakfast Bowl

Traditional pesto gets a kale upgrade in this dreamy breakfast bowl.

Get the recipe

Sesame Kale Glow Bowl

This simple quinoa stir-fry is chock-full of goodness: kale, broccoli, coconut oil, ginger, and garlic.

Get the recipe

Southwestern Kale Power Salad

With smoked paprika–spiced sweet potatoes and avocado sauce, what's not to love?

Get the recipe

Warm Beet + Kale Bowl

Photo by Joyous Health

Cleanse your liver the tasty way with this warm vegetable bowl — perfect for brightening cold days.

Get the recipe

Spicy-Peanut Portobello Kale Rice Bowl

Photo by Healthy Happy Life

Hearty vegetables mixed with spicy peanut and ginger flavors topped off with fresh cilantro make this a meal I want to eat most nights of the week.

Get the recipe

Kale Noodle Bowl With Avocado Miso Dressing

This deliciously simple bowl has all the good stuff. No more, no less.

Get the recipe

Chocolate–Mint Green Smoothie Bowl

Photo by Hello Glow

Mint chocolate with a dark green boost from kale. What more could you want?

Get the recipe

