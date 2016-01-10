I Had Chronic Constipation — Here's How I Cured It

Back then, I wasn't eating healthy, and I wasn't nearly as educated as I am now on what foods would have been healing for my condition. To combat the constipation, I tried eliminating certain foods from my diet and adding certain foods in, but to no avail. I added more greens in since I had always associated leafy vegetables with being helpful with bowel movements. But the greens only made the constipation worse.

My dietary choices, combined with the stress of being in an unhappy marriage, wreaked havoc on my digestive system. I didn’t realize that all the emotional stress I was experiencing was literally backing me up. At the time, I was stuffing my emotions and not in touch with my true feelings — and my body literally started holding everything in.

That's why, to me, chronic constipation is one of the first signs that you're not listening to your body. It's a sign that you're not feeding your body, mind, and soul with the proper foods, thoughts, and feelings. So in order to have total healing, both the physical and the emotional areas need to be addressed. Over-the-counter laxatives may ease the symptoms for a while — but they won't treat the root cause of constipation.

It was only after I starting listening to my body, became a certified holistic health coach, and went through a trial-and-error process to discover the natural treatments that worked best for me that I finally got the condition under control.

Here are the five natural methods I used to cure my constipation for good: