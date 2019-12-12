7 Signs Your Eating Habits Are Too Restrictive

A powerful alternative to constantly struggling with dieting is mindful eating. This means tuning in to your food's nutritional value and your body's natural signals, which requires cultivating a positive relationship with yourself.

To help gain freedom around your eating habits, I like to use the analogy of being on a budget. When you're following a financial budget, you don’t spend exactly the same amount every day. Occasionally you’ll splurge on something.

So how do you apply a reasonable amount of attention to your food without going too far?

Here's how to overcome seven common "calorie obsessions" using alternatives that balance mindfulness of calories with mindfulness of taste, hunger, fullness, and, yes, even joy.