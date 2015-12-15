mindbodygreen

Dismiss

13 Dating Mistakes Everyone Makes & How To Avoid Them

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist By Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Psychotherapist
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received her bachelor of arts in psychology and family studies from the University of British Columbia and a masters of arts in counselling psychology from Simon Fraser University.

Dating is rarely “easy,” but sometimes we make it harder than it needs to be. Here are 13 mistakes people make when looking for love:

1. We go into a date expecting it to turn into a relationship

Instead of looking at your date as a potential life partner right off the bat, try to look at them as someone you might want to see again. Do I enjoy hanging out with this person? Do I feel connected? If the answer is yes, hope to have another date, not a wedding.

Article continues below

2. We wait “until,” before dating

We mistakenly think we ought to lose 10 pounds, finish school, become more confident, get a job, or get over a past relationship before we enter the dating world. But being OK with your imperfection is true confidence. There will probably always be another 10 pounds, a partially-healed heart, or an unfulfilled goal standing in your way. So if you keep “waiting until,” you may be waiting forever.

3. We date for the outcome, not the process

Instead of looking at dates that don’t turn into relationships as failures, try to view them as experiences. An “exhibition date” for future dates. Prep for a job interview. A great meal. A funny story. A lesson on uranium (true story). Try to take away something from the process of the date, not the outcome.

Article continues below

4. We only use one avenue — we think online OR in-person

A lot of my clients have told me, “Oh, I’d rather meet someone in person,” as if by going online they shut themselves off from the in-person dating world. Explore both options — you'll only be increasing your odds of finding a lasting connection. You can go to a party on Friday night and spend your rainy Saturday afternoon drinking hot cocoa and checking your matches.

Let your heart be your guide, but let your mind have a say as well.

5. We look for someone perfect on paper

We seek out the 6+ foot, Ivy League-educated business owner, and get disappointed when we realize they’re a psychopath. Instead of focusing on the boxes a date checks off, focus on how they make you feel.

Article continues below

6. We interpret rejection as a sign we’re undateable

Dating is a lot like applying for jobs. Sometimes, the job’s not right for you and sometimes you’re not right for it. If we were to assume that we’re not hirable because we didn’t get the first job we applied for, we’d never apply for a job again. Unfortunately, some people experience one dating rejection and end up starved for intimacy and connection for many years thereafter. Remind yourself that if you get rejected, it doesn’t mean you’re a reject. There are tons of other people out there just waiting to get to know you.

7. We envision a date as dinner at a fancy restaurant

Dating doesn’t have to look a certain way and it doesn't have to be intimidating: Grab a drink or some coffee. Meet them on your lunch break. Go for a walk, hike or bike ride.

Article continues below

8. We assume coming across as perfect is to our benefit

But if I seem flawed, they won’t like me, right?! Wrong. By trying to seem perfect, you’re not being authentic, which isn’t attractive. Not to mention, If your date likes this forced version of you, you basically have to keep up a façade for the rest of your life. Better to just be yourself and admit you’re between jobs/fumbling through the dating scene/don’t eat gluten right off the bat.

9. We think people want us to talk about ourselves and entertain

If you feel like you have to do a stand-up routine on your date, that’s super stressful. It's much easier to ask your date questions, and following them up with more questions, like “Wow, what was like like?” or, “Can you tell me more about it?”

Article continues below

10. We let attachment issues determine to whom you’re attracted

Society often inundates us with confusing messaging. We’re told to listen to our heart, unless our heart is directing us towards the wrong person. Let your heart be your guide, but let your mind have a say as well. If you tend to be attracted to people who leave you feeling subordinated, judged, hurt, or invalidated, there’s probably an attachment issue at play. The good news is that you can work through it, but you might want to recruit the support of a counselor.

11. We drop life/hobbies/other relationships for a person

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a budding new relationship and make yourself available every night of the week. Yet this causes us to let other areas of fulfillment and meaning slide from our lives and can quell our interest, passion, and independence that likely drew the date to us in the first place.

12. We don’t date multiple people

I might ruffle some feathers with this one, but hear me out. Even if you’re into a person after a date or two, I still encourage you to be open to other options while things are light. Not only will this prevent you from attaching to the idea of being with that person before you’re both on the same page, it will make you more attractive to the person you’re going out with.

13. We wait for someone to come to us

We believe that the person of our dreams is going to move in next door or sit next to us on a ski lift. Hey, it happens, but it has a better chance of happening if you’re not totally passive about the dating process. You can’t win the lottery without buying a ticket first. The more tickets you buy, the better chance you have. And the great news? Finding the person of your dreams is a heck of a lot more plausible than winning the lottery!

For more tips on how to navigate the dating world to find the partner you've been looking for, check out my new course, How To Find True Love In A World Of Tinder & Texting.

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in New York City. She received...
Read More
More from the author:
Boost Confidence In Online Dating & Improve Your Dating Skills To Become Magnetic
Check out How To Find True Love In The Modern World
Travel down the dating journey towards true love with more confidence in this heart-opening class with Megan Bruneau, licensed therapist and relationships expert
View the class
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
Megan Bruneau, M.A., is a psychotherapist and wellness writer based in...
Read More

More On This Topic

Love

A Psychiatrist Shares How She Helps Her Patients Find Their Soul Mate

Eliza Sullivan
A Psychiatrist Shares How She Helps Her Patients Find Their Soul Mate
Love

This Is Why Some Relationships Become Less Fulfilling As You Get Older

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
This Is Why Some Relationships Become Less Fulfilling As You Get Older
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22969/13-dating-mistakes-everyone-makes-how-to-avoid-them.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!