An 8-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Spiritual Side Today

I started to feel a desire to connect with something greater than myself. But I felt lost — like I didn't have the language for what I was seeking. I was shy and fumbling in my search for what I now recognize as a spiritual practice. I was looking for some sort of formalized way that would reliably connect me to the divine … to my soul, I guess.

It took me a long time to establish my own spiritual practice. My path was slow and awkward with many stops and starts, but all the while I was led by a gentle yet insistent tug from the divine.

My practice and beliefs are personal and unique to me, as other people's are to them. I don't follow one specific belief system or dogma. What I follow instead is a collection of truths, observances, and touchstones that unswervingly lead me back to peace and encourage me to live with an open heart.

Here are eight simple steps you can follow to help you build your own spiritual practice.