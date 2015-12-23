What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of Bulletproof, Tells All
If you've heard of Bulletproof Coffee (coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter, and Brain Octane oil), you probably know who I am. I lost 100 pounds without counting calories or excessive exercise, and hacked my own biology to become a stronger, healthier person. In the process, I founded Bulletproof, and now have a cookbook based on my philosophy of eating.
Eating right is key if you want to maximize your potential — both inside and out. I make sure to keep my diet full of healthy fats, organic vegetables, grass-fed meats, and free of sugar, grains and processed foods. Living the Bulletproof lifestyle is all about eating well and feeling satisfied without the cravings. Here's a glimpse of what I typically eat in a day.
6 AM: Breakfast
I start every morning with Bulletproof Coffee, which is no surprise. The coffee is made with a blended mix of Upgraded Coffee, Brain Octane Oil and unsalted grass-fed butter. I love it because it kills hunger and food craving for hours and gives me serious focus and energy all day long.
12 PM: Lunch
If I’m not at home (which is common with my travel schedule), I will usually try to grab lunch at a paleo or vegan restaurant as they tend care a lot about food quality (which is key!). But my ideal lunch usually consists of a moderate amount of wild fish and lots of vegetables. Salmon is a beautiful form of precious omega-3 fats and tastes great in tacos (in a coconut tortilla) with a side of veggies and guacamole.
6 PM: Dinner
I usually try to have some sort of grass-fed, high-quality meat for dinner and always with my wife and kids, when I am in town. One of my favorite meals from my new cookbook, Bulletproof: The Cookbook, is the hanger steak and herb butter. It’s quick to make, super filling and delicious with some great greens or root vegetables for fall. It’s also a great lunch.
7 PM: Dessert
Typical ice cream has tons of sugar and a load of other unnatural ingredients that really keep it from having much nutritional value. But, who doesn’t love ice cream? For a treat, I’ll sometimes have a bowl of my “Get Some” ice cream. It is made with eggs, Upgraded Vanilla, grass-fed butter and a few other ingredients. I like to try different flavors, and this sweet potato version with coconut flakes is one of my favorites.
