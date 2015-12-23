What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of Bulletproof, Tells All

If you've heard of Bulletproof Coffee (coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter, and Brain Octane oil), you probably know who I am. I lost 100 pounds without counting calories or excessive exercise, and hacked my own biology to become a stronger, healthier person. In the process, I founded Bulletproof, and now have a cookbook based on my philosophy of eating.

Eating right is key if you want to maximize your potential — both inside and out. I make sure to keep my diet full of healthy fats, organic vegetables, grass-fed meats, and free of sugar, grains and processed foods. Living the Bulletproof lifestyle is all about eating well and feeling satisfied without the cravings. Here's a glimpse of what I typically eat in a day.