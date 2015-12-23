mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends
|
Personal Story

What I Eat In A Day: David Asprey, Creator Of Bulletproof, Tells All

Dave Asprey
Written by Dave Asprey
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

If you've heard of Bulletproof Coffee (coffee with grass-fed unsalted butter, and Brain Octane oil), you probably know who I am. I lost 100 pounds without counting calories or excessive exercise, and hacked my own biology to become a stronger, healthier person. In the process, I founded Bulletproof, and now have a cookbook based on my philosophy of eating.

Eating right is key if you want to maximize your potential — both inside and out. I make sure to keep my diet full of healthy fats, organic vegetables, grass-fed meats, and free of sugar, grains and processed foods. Living the Bulletproof lifestyle is all about eating well and feeling satisfied without the cravings. Here's a glimpse of what I typically eat in a day.

6 AM: Breakfast

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

I start every morning with Bulletproof Coffee, which is no surprise. The coffee is made with a blended mix of Upgraded Coffee, Brain Octane Oil and unsalted grass-fed butter. I love it because it kills hunger and food craving for hours and gives me serious focus and energy all day long.

Article continues below

12 PM: Lunch

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

If I’m not at home (which is common with my travel schedule), I will usually try to grab lunch at a paleo or vegan restaurant as they tend care a lot about food quality (which is key!). But my ideal lunch usually consists of a moderate amount of wild fish and lots of vegetables. Salmon is a beautiful form of precious omega-3 fats and tastes great in tacos (in a coconut tortilla) with a side of veggies and guacamole.

6 PM: Dinner

Photo by Photo courtesy of author

I usually try to have some sort of grass-fed, high-quality meat for dinner and always with my wife and kids, when I am in town. One of my favorite meals from my new cookbook, Bulletproof: The Cookbook, is the hanger steak and herb butter. It’s quick to make, super filling and delicious with some great greens or root vegetables for fall. It’s also a great lunch.

Article continues below

7 PM: Dessert

Photo by Photo courtesy of the author

Typical ice cream has tons of sugar and a load of other unnatural ingredients that really keep it from having much nutritional value. But, who doesn’t love ice cream? For a treat, I’ll sometimes have a bowl of my “Get Some” ice cream. It is made with eggs, Upgraded Vanilla, grass-fed butter and a few other ingredients. I like to try different flavors, and this sweet potato version with coconut flakes is one of my favorites.

Related reads:

What To Have In Your Fridge Sunday To Eat Healthy All Week

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Dave Asprey
Dave Asprey
Dave Asprey, founder of The Bulletproof Executive, is a Silicon Valley investor and technology entrepreneur who spent two decades and over $300,000 to hack his own biology. Dave lost...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$29.99

The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies

With Joe Cross featuring Dr. Carrie Diulus
The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-22887/what-i-eat-in-a-day-david-asprey-creator-of-bulletproof-tells-all.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!