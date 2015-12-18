mindbodygreen

6 Recipes For The Candida Diet

Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

For those suffering from candida or who think they might be, here's some delicious recipe inspiration to make candida recovery more pleasurable than painful.

Think you might have candida? Check out: 10 Signs You Have Candida Overgrowth & What To Do About It.

Grain-Free Lemony Almond Pancakes

Yes, you CAN have fluffy pancakes!

Get the recipes

Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers made with ground turkey and lots of herbs and spices for maximum flavor.

Get the recipe

Black Bean Wraps

Vegan and gluten-free, too, these wraps are fresh and satisfying.

Get the recipe

Spicy Slaw

A great spicy slaw that would go perfectly with some grilled fish or chicken.

Get the recipe

Thai Red Curry Chicken

The perfect comforting meal for a cold night.

Get the recipe

Chocolate "Mousse"

The ultimate decadent dessert, made candida diet-friendly.

Get the recipe

