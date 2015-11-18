mindbodygreen

The ONE Trick I Use To Stay Slim: A Nutritionist Explains

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
November 18, 2015

Let me introduce you to brothing. It's my term for replacing a meal, snack, or beverage with bone broth, so you can sip yourself slim, young, and healthy. Brothing is a fantastic way to lose weight, erase wrinkles, and de-stress your body. Today, I’m sharing three tips for getting extra-big benefits from this easy trick.

1. Turn to bone broth when you need to fight temptation.

Tempting foods are everywhere (especially during the holiday season). If you want to resist them, you need a secret weapon—and brothing is that weapon!

When you sip on a mug of bone broth, it fills you up and warms you down to your toes. It cuts down on cravings, allowing you to easily say no to the pies, cookies, and chips tempting you. One of my favorite broths is turkey bone broth, which I like to call Thanksgiving in a mug.

2. Include bone broth in your beauty routine.

Bone broth is loaded with the building blocks of collagen, so it makes your fine lines and wrinkles vanish. And when you replace a meal with bone broth — which is low in calories and rich in fat-melting nutrients — you trim your figure as well. So on those nights when you’re painting your nails and waxing your legs, add bone broth to your beauty ritual.

3. Let bone broth soothe your soul.

De-stressing is one of the most important things you can do for your health—and it’s also crucial if you want to lose weight. That’s because stress elevates your levels of cortisol, which can add pounds around your waist (I call it a “cortisol tire”). In addition, stress makes you crave fat and sugar.

Bone broth is filled with nutrients that soothe and relax you, making stress melt away. For instance, it’s rich in glycine, which helps to calm anxiety. It also gives you a dose of highly bioavailable magnesium, a mineral with powerful calming properties.

So when I’m tense and wound-up after a long day and don’t feel like cooking, here’s what I do instead. I put on soft music, light some candles, and sink into a warm bath with a good book and a mug of steamy bone broth. It relaxes me all over, and it helps me sleep like a baby!

Here is the recipe for my Turkey Bone Broth. Enjoy!

Turkey Bone Broth

Prep Time: 15 minutes • Cook Time: 6–8 hours

  • 1 turkey carcass
  • 6–8 chicken feet or 1 pig’s foot (optional)
  • 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar, depending on the size of your pot
  • Purified water to just cover the bones and meat in the pot
  • 2–4 carrots, scrubbed and roughly chopped
  • 3–4 ribs organic celery, including leafy part, roughly chopped
  • 1 onion, cut into large chunks
  • 1 tomato, cut into wedges (optional)
  • 1–2 whole cloves
  • 2 teaspoons peppercorns

Place all the bones and meat in a slow cooker or large stockpot. Add the vinegar and enough water to cover everything by one inch. Cover the pot and bring the water to a simmer over medium heat. Use a shallow spoon to carefully skim the film off the top of the broth. If you’re cooking in a slow cooker, wait for about two hours until the water gets warm before skimming, but continue with the next step.

Add the carrots, celery, onion, tomato (if using), cloves, and peppercorns and reduce the heat to low. You want the broth to barely simmer. Skim occasionally during the first two hours. Cook for at least six hours or up to eight, adding water as needed to ensure the bones stay covered with water. (You’ll need to add water during the cooking process.)

When your broth is done, turn off the cooker or remove the pot from the heat. Using tongs or a large slotted spoon, remove all the bones and meat. Pour the broth through a fine mesh strainer and discard the solids. Cool and refrigerate.

Photo courtesy of the author

