The ONE Trick I Use To Stay Slim: A Nutritionist Explains

De-stressing is one of the most important things you can do for your health—and it’s also crucial if you want to lose weight. That’s because stress elevates your levels of cortisol, which can add pounds around your waist (I call it a “cortisol tire”). In addition, stress makes you crave fat and sugar.

Bone broth is filled with nutrients that soothe and relax you, making stress melt away. For instance, it’s rich in glycine, which helps to calm anxiety. It also gives you a dose of highly bioavailable magnesium, a mineral with powerful calming properties.

So when I’m tense and wound-up after a long day and don’t feel like cooking, here’s what I do instead. I put on soft music, light some candles, and sink into a warm bath with a good book and a mug of steamy bone broth. It relaxes me all over, and it helps me sleep like a baby!

Here is the recipe for my Turkey Bone Broth. Enjoy!