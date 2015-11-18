A 10-Minute Yoga Sequence To Discover Your Feminine Power

In the yogic understanding, our feminine power — or Shakti-prana — is our ability to create and birth life itself or to turn any dream and vision into reality.

Shakti-prana is generated, activated, and stored in our second chakra, known as Svadhisthana: the hips, pelvis, womb, and lower back.

As women, it’s easy to give to others while neglecting ourselves. To thrive at home, work, and with our families, we must align our lives with the natural ebb and flow of our energy, creativity, and productivity each month.

When we sync with the rhythm of the moon and our menstrual cycles, we give ourselves permission to ride the wave of activation (full moon) and slow down for a few days to rest and restore (new moon).

The first part of the sequence is designed to invigorate, build heat, strengthen, and open the lower body. The second half of class drops you deeper into the hips for longer holds and restorative poses to cultivate stillness and empty presence.

Focus on breathing in and out through the nose only — this is called ujjayi breath. Hold each pose for three to five breaths before transitioning to the next.

Enjoy!