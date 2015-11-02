Why Therapy Saved My Life (It Can Save Yours, Too)

I didn’t just go to talk therapy. I studied what my therapist told me. After our weekly sessions, I’d go home and write down everything I could remember. I ended up with three binders full of notes packed with insights and wisdom — these are guidebooks I still use today.

For a long time, I often chose the wrong boys (and then men) to date. The relationships I had with men mirrored the drama of my childhood, and my dating life provided the adrenaline rush I was used to experiencing at home.

My psychologist taught me that our relationships often reflect the relationship we have with ourselves. And he was right. It wasn't until I got healthy on my own that I was capable of having a truly healthy relationship.

My psychologist was the first adult in my life to tell me in regard to my parents, “It’s not you; it’s them." He validated the reality of my home environment when my parents wouldn’t, and this validation started to free me.

I always thought that one day my parents would acknowledge the craziness of my childhood and come to me asking for forgiveness. But my psychologist not-so-gently told me that would never happen and I was expecting my parents to be people they weren't. Though that was a tough lesson to accept, letting go of my unrealistic expectations was incredibly empowering.

“You are the healthy one,” my psychologist told me. “You are strong.” Once I abandoned the dream of a fairy-tale ending, I no longer needed my parents to validate me. I validated me.