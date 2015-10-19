How To ACTUALLY Walk 10,000 Steps A Day (Even If You Hate Walking)

I'm a personal trainer and I am always advertising the benefits of walking to my clients. Walking can lowering your risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and it can lead to fat loss. You can easily burn 500 calories a day by walking. And the best thing about walking is you can do it anywhere — at work, home, or school. And it’s an ideal exercise for pregnant women, overweight people, people who suffer from joint pain, people with high blood pressure, and the elderly.

To burn 500 calories a day, you need to walk 10,000 steps a day. Though it may seem like a high amount of steps, it's pretty doable. A typical sedentary person walks about 1,000 to 3,000 steps a day. With a little focus and determination, it's easy to bump that number up to 10,000.

Here are some things to keep in mind: One mile is equivalent to 2,000 steps, and it takes about 20 minutes to walk. You’ll need to walk about five miles to complete 10,000 steps. Below are tips that will help you focus on reaching this number: