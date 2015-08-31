A Relaxing Yoga Sequence You Can Do In Bed

I love to sleep. My life encourages me to burn bright most of the time, so I fully embrace rest whenever I can take it. Though sleep isn't the only good thing your bed is for — you can do yoga in bed, too. Performing a few basic exercises before you power down may lead to a better night's sleep.

There's one caveat to keep in mind for bedtime yoga: you need a firm mattress. I’ve been nesting in the same bed for the past eight years and knew my sweet little cloud was getting a bit soggy. I did some research and ended up going with an organic Essentia mattress which is made out of natural memory foam. I’ve been sleeping like a baby, waking up refreshed and my new mattress is firm, which makes it perfect for nighttime yoga poses!

I’ve compiled my favorite bedtime postures to help you unwind, or for those days when you hit the bed only to realize you wish you had done some yoga. It’s never too late! Use these sweet poses to slip you into sweet slumber:

Photo courtesy of the author