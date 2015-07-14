While a French vegan isn't necessarily a rarity, the traditional cuisine seems like the exact opposite of vegan — with its rich cream sauces, butter-filled pastries and meat-centric mains.

And while there's more to the French diet than what they actually eat, we thought we'd share some classic French dishes made the vegan way — so everyone can join in on celebrating and savoring Bastille Day.

1. Soup au Pistou