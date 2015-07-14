mindbodygreen

6 Vegan French Recipes To Celebrate Bastille Day (Mais Oui!)

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.

While a French vegan isn't necessarily a rarity, the traditional cuisine seems like the exact opposite of vegan — with its rich cream sauces, butter-filled pastries and meat-centric mains.

And while there's more to the French diet than what they actually eat, we thought we'd share some classic French dishes made the vegan way — so everyone can join in on celebrating and savoring Bastille Day.

1. Soup au Pistou

Photo by Jeanine Donofrio, courtesy of Love & Lemons

This Provençal dish uses fresh summer produce for a light and lovely meal or starter.

2. Avocado Tartine

Image by Natalie JEFFCOTT / Stocksy

A tartine is basically a fancy-sounding open-faced sandwich. It's the perfect opportunity to take avocado toast to new heights.

3. Simple Tofu Quiche

Photo courtesy of Minimalist Baker

Veganize this typically eggy dish with tofu for a meal that's easy to share and makes great leftovers. This version's hash brown crust, while not traditional, makes this recipe a winner.

4. Chickpea Ratatouille

Photo by Livvy Zimmerman, courtesy of 86 Lemons

Turn this classic side into a meal with some protein-packed chickpeas. It's the perfect dish to showcase summer zucchini and tomatoes — and it tastes even better the next day.

5. Sweet Berry Tarts

Easy and simple, these tarts are gluten-free, deliciously vegan and require no baking at all — savor them like a true Parisian would.

6. Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

A rich and show-stopping dessert that's also vegan and easy to make? Vive la France!

