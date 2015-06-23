In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

Summer is officially here (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), which means it's peak strawberry season! Here are 7 recipes to help you make the most of these beautiful red berries.

1. Decadent Vegan Cheesecake With Strawberry-Basil Sauce

The tart sweetness of the strawberry balances the spicy, clove-like flavor of the basil and is an absolute delight in this raw, vegan cheesecake.

2. Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

3. Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale

A simple salad to celebrate the start of summer.

4. Strawberry Rhubarb Chia Parfait

This parfait makes a perfect breakfast, dessert or snack, and is a great way to incorporate rhubarb and strawberries into your diet.

5. Vegan Chocolate Strawberry Cups

With a few simple ingredients, these cool bite-sized treats taste like a healthy chocolate-covered peanut butter and jelly.

6. Strawberries & Cream Smoothie Pops

4-ingredient ice pops to keep you cool during the long days of summer.

7. Vegan Chocolate Fondue

Keep it simple with this easy to make vegan chocolate sauce for dipping your fresh strawberries into.

Cover Photo Credit: Shutterstock