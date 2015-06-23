mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

In Season Now! 7 Things To Make Using Strawberries

Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor By Leah Vanderveldt
mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from the Natural Gourmet Institute. She is the author of two cookbooks: The New Nourishing and The New Porridge.
June 23, 2015

Summer is officially here (at least in the Northern Hemisphere), which means it's peak strawberry season! Here are 7 recipes to help you make the most of these beautiful red berries.

1. Decadent Vegan Cheesecake With Strawberry-Basil Sauce

The tart sweetness of the strawberry balances the spicy, clove-like flavor of the basil and is an absolute delight in this raw, vegan cheesecake.

2. Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

Our friend, and one of the coolest yogis on the planet, Tara Stiles, lends us a recipe from her cookbook, Make Your Own Rules Diet.

3. Summer Salad With Strawberries & Kale

A simple salad to celebrate the start of summer.

4. Strawberry Rhubarb Chia Parfait

This parfait makes a perfect breakfast, dessert or snack, and is a great way to incorporate rhubarb and strawberries into your diet.

5. Vegan Chocolate Strawberry Cups

With a few simple ingredients, these cool bite-sized treats taste like a healthy chocolate-covered peanut butter and jelly.

6. Strawberries & Cream Smoothie Pops

4-ingredient ice pops to keep you cool during the long days of summer.

7. Vegan Chocolate Fondue

Keep it simple with this easy to make vegan chocolate sauce for dipping your fresh strawberries into.

Cover Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt mbg Contributor
Leah Vanderveldt is an author living in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s in communications and media from Fordham University, and is certified in culinary nutrition from...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Whip Up A Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte This Weekend & Achieve Peak Coziness

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Whip Up A Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte This Weekend & Achieve Peak Coziness
Functional Food

An RD's Top 6 Veggies That Pack An Immune-Supporting Punch & How She Uses Them

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
An RD's Top 6 Veggies That Pack An Immune-Supporting Punch & How She Uses Them
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Beauty

This Often-Used Hair Product Is Likely The Cause Of Dull Hair

Alexandra Engler
This Often-Used Hair Product Is Likely The Cause Of Dull Hair
Motivation

Study Finds The Best Workout For People Over 70

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds The Best Workout For People Over 70
Mental Health

You're Never Alone: 20 Cutting-Edge Mental Health Leaders Ready To Give Guidance

mbg editorial
You're Never Alone: 20 Cutting-Edge Mental Health Leaders Ready To Give Guidance
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Getting Enough Sleep Is Seen As Less Masculine, Study Finds

Kelly Gonsalves
Getting Enough Sleep Is Seen As Less Masculine, Study Finds
Integrative Health

A Naturopathic Sleep Doctor On The Best Sleep Position For Your Health

Sarah Regan
A Naturopathic Sleep Doctor On The Best Sleep Position For Your Health
Beauty

The Top 3 Skin Care Steps This Beauty Editor Won't Skip, Like, Ever

Alexandra Engler
The Top 3 Skin Care Steps This Beauty Editor Won't Skip, Like, Ever
Functional Food

Avocado Or Olive Oil? The Great Healthy Fat Debate, Answered

Abby Moore
Avocado Or Olive Oil? The Great Healthy Fat Debate, Answered
Spirituality

The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election

The AstroTwins
The Year's Last Mercury Retrograde Is Landing & Won't Leave Until The Election
Recipes

Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix With This MD-Approved Breakfast Quinoa Recipe
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20378/in-season-now-7-things-to-make-using-strawberries.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!