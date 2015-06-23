Boost Your Day With Tropical Turmeric Protein Bites (Recipe)

You’ve likely heard that turmeric can support your health in any number of ways, from reducing inflammation to providing whole body support. We think it’s like the little black dress of herbs.
There are lots of tasty ways to get turmeric into your diet, but this recipe is one of our favorites. A quick, on-the-go snack, these bites are the ideal fuel for a hike with friends, after a run or between meetings.
The tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut help you live life brighter. For added flavor, we used TurmericBoost in this recipe — it tastes like your favorite vanilla chai and is an easy way to sneak the goodness of turmeric into your busy day.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- ½ cup dates, pitted
- ½ cup dried pineapple (look for no sugar added)
- 3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut, divided
- 1 cup unsalted cashews (raw or roasted)
- 1 scoop (2 tablespoons) vanilla or plain protein powder
- 4 servings TurmericBoost Restore* or TurmericBoost Uplift*
Garnishes
- additional pineapple and cashews
Preparation
1. Roughly chop the dates and pineapple.
2. Add to a food processor along with the remaining ingredients, reserving ¼ cup of the coconut.
3. Pulse until combined, then process until the mixture is finely ground and uniform in texture. It should hold together when pressed with the back of a spatula. (If your mixture won’t hold together, add one tablespoon of water.)
4. For bites, scoop out two tablespoons at a time, rolling the mixture between wet hands. For bars, divide the mixture into four. Shape into a log, then flatten the edges.
5. Roll in shredded coconut and garnish as desired.
With four servings per recipe, there’s enough to share, but these bites are so tasty that you might want to keep them all for yourself.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any diseases.
Photo courtesy of the author