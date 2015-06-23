Boost Your Day With Tropical Turmeric Protein Bites (Recipe)

You’ve likely heard that turmeric can support your health in any number of ways, from reducing inflammation to providing whole body support. We think it’s like the little black dress of herbs.

There are lots of tasty ways to get turmeric into your diet, but this recipe is one of our favorites. A quick, on-the-go snack, these bites are the ideal fuel for a hike with friends, after a run or between meetings.

The tropical flavors of pineapple and coconut help you live life brighter. For added flavor, we used TurmericBoost in this recipe — it tastes like your favorite vanilla chai and is an easy way to sneak the goodness of turmeric into your busy day.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients