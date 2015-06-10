How To Know If You're Actually In Love Or Just Infatuated

But the truth is that none of these answers describes real love. They describe infatuation. Infatuation is defined by a feeling whereas real love is defined by action.

In fact, what we tend to refer to as being "in love" is essentially selfish. It's an attempt to measure love by how the other person makes you feel, instead of by tangible actions on your part that require you to give and show up for the commitment of loving. Western culture upholds the feeling of love as a godlike realm and the gauge by which we measure the "rightness" of a relationship.

How we set ourselves up for failure with this definition of love, for anyone who has spent time exploring the inner realms knows that feelings fade. Feelings are fickle. Feelings are not a reliable yardstick for determining the sustainability of an intimate relationship.

So what is real love?