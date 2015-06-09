mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Healthy Weight

Why Eating More (Not Less) Can Help You Lose Weight

Angelique Johnson, M.S.
Written by Angelique Johnson, M.S.

As a nutritionist and wellness counselor, I can’t begin to tell you how surprised my clients are to hear me say they're not eating enough to lose weight.

I know you've heard the phrase “energy in, energy out," but what does that actually mean? Take a car, for example: if you over-fill the gas tank, it'll overflow and the gas will leak out. Think of your body like a car and the gas as the food you put into it: eat too much and it will show up as extra fat on your belly.

But in the same respect, a car can't run on fumes alone!

When you eat less energy than your body needs, the body adapts by becoming amazingly good at making the most of whatever food it does receive. It holds onto fat stores and begins using the muscle to provide the energy you're depriving it of by not eating.

This loss of muscle mass slows down your metabolism. That's because the more muscle you have, the more fat you burn at rest (i.e., binge watching your new favorite show). To make matters worse, research has found that restricting your food can make you irritable and uncomfortable, aka hangry. This stress can cause a rise in cortisol, which increases the storage of visceral fat cells in areas like your stomach. This response is the complete opposite of what we try to achieve from dieting!

So, in case you've been curious about this trend of intermittent fasting, I have three words for you: Don’t do it.

Fasting isn't a long-term lifestyle change. Besides the fact that you'll miss out on nutrients, you’ll be a cranky, hangry person. Losing weight should be about progress, not suffering. It should be about realizing that you're ready to start living a healthier life, and you should feel happy and radiant while doing it.

If you’re looking to lose weight (and keep it off permanently), eat more, not less. Here are some tips to get you started:

1. Start your day with a big breakfast and snack about three hours later.

Maybe nosh on a piece of fruit or some whole wheat crackers with peanut butter.

2. Have lunch at a reasonable time and snack about three hours after that.

Perhaps some carrot sticks and hummus? That way you can snack and eat your veggies!

3. Your dinner should probably be the smallest of your meals.

Aim to fill half your plate with vegetables and about a cup of rice or pasta.

4. Hungry before bed? Having a light snack won't wreck your waistline.

Reach for whole grains and lean protein instead of potato chips and cookies.

5. Listen to your body! If you’re hungry … EAT!

Don’t get to the point of absolute ravenous hunger or (chances are) you’ll overdo it. If you’re hungry at an unusual hour, drink a glass of water and wait 10 minutes. Sometimes the body registers dehydration as hunger. If the hunger goes away, you were dehydrated. If it doesn’t, ask yourself, Am I really hungry or am I just bored?” If it’s just boredom, keep yourself distracted. If you are hungry, go ahead and eat something … your body will love you for it!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Angelique Johnson, M.S.
Angelique Johnson, M.S.
Angelique Johnson, M.S., is a Registered Nutrition and Dietetics Technician from Miami, FL. Through her own journey in weight loss, she discovered her love for health and nutrition, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$129.99

Boost Your Metabolism

With JJ Virgin
Boost Your Metabolism
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20163/why-eating-more-not-less-can-help-you-lose-weight.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!