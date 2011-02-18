Weekend Yoga Picks Across the Country - 2/18/2011

Whether you are looking forward to an extended weekend or not, whether you are on the East Coast, or West Coast (or in-between), and no matter what style of yoga you love – we have you covered. Check out this week’s weekend picks, and have a wonderful weekend!

Boston, MA Saturday, February 19th - Don’t miss this great opportunity to practice with Alanna Kaivalya (pictured, right), the JivaDiva! Alanna will be teaching her Essence of the Chakras Workshop at Back Bay Yoga on Saturday, February 19th – what a great way to spend your Saturday morning!

The chakra system allows us to discover where we are holding on to false beliefs, and explore our fullest potential as spiritual beings. By working through corresponding asanas and mantras, you will tap into your energy centers and uncover the spirit that lies within. Click here for the Full Scoop!

New York City Sunday, February 20th - Join Dan Wilf at Yoga Vida for a special 2 hour ‘Hip-Hop YogaPractice’ to boost your practice and leave you feeling energized and inspired both on and off the mat!

Set to an original playlist of hip-hop inspired beats and eclectic electronic rhythms, this energetic vinyasa flow based workshop will creatively explore the connection between deep HIP openers and high flying HOP inversions and will intelligently fuse the two together to culminate in our Hip/Hop Yoga Practice! Click here for the Full Scoop!

Also in NYC… Friday, February 18th – Sunday, February 20th - Les Leventhal is teaching 3 amazing workshops at Pure Yoga this weekend! Les is one of San Francisco’s most beloved yoga teachers, leading workshops and retreats around the world. His vinyasa flow classes and workshops are filled with technique and alignment cues for all levels. Having completed Ana Forrest’s teacher training, then studying and assisting extensively with her, Les’ studies and ceremonies are steeped in the Forrest tradition. Click here for the Full Scoop!

Philadelphia, PA Saturday, February 19th – Sunday, February 20th - Join Brock and Krista Cahill (right) at Dhyana Yoga in Philadelphia! Workshops Include: Foundations of Flight, Buoyancy Control, Crunch Time, and Flying Flow Click here for the Full Scoop!

Ojai, CA Friday, February 18th – Sunday, February 20th - Join Jennifer Pastiloff, Chef Caspar Poyck , Randy Bruck and the whole Manifesting Crew for another weekend to Ojai!

From beginner yogi to teacher, this is a weekend for you. Enjoy accommodations in a landmark craftsman home or in charming rustic estate dwellings. Indulge yourself in the included 4 yoga classes, wine tastings, organic gourmet vegetarian meals prepared daily by renowned chef Caspar Poyck, meditation concert with Tibetan singing bowls and Kirtan. Enjoy the swimming pool, jacuzzi, or endless hiking trails on the estate and winery, much relaxation and many, many laughs! Click here for the Full Scoop!

For all of our weekend picks check out Yoganonymous!