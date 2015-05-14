How Reiki Raises Your Energetic Vibration + Why It Matters

Vibration is the frequency that our energy body resonates at.

We all feel and respond, to each others’ vibrations, even if we’re not aware of it. It is the reason why we may be drawn to certain people, or repelled by them.

But why should we care whether or not we are operating at a higher vibration?

Because the higher our vibration, the more aligned we are with our greater purpose, in touch with our higher selves, and living in our flow. And when that happens, we are most connected with our true selves, as well as with others, spreading light on a global (and even universal) scale.

Since light always displaces the darkness, profound healing can occur when we make this shift.

This is because we are all connected, and what we do can have a direct affect on others. This is particularly true on the energetic level, since energy travels so quickly, and is often unseen by the naked eye (unless your Third Eye intuition is highly developed).

With lower or denser vibrations, we feel, or emulate anger, hatred, rage and jealousy, among other negative emotions. Although many of us will experience these emotions at any given point in our lives, living with these emotions on a regular basis can have various harmful effects on our body, mind and spirit.

Being at a denser vibration constricts your energy and obstructs flow on many levels.

On a physical level we may feel tired or exhausted, even if we are otherwise taking care of our bodies by eating right, getting sleep, and engaging in physical activity. This kind of constriction often makes for shallow breathing, as the flow of oxygen and blood to the body is greatly reduced, resulting in achy, and/or tight, muscles. When blood flow is constricted, this also limits the nourishment to our body systems — digestive, hormonal, adrenal, etc.

Energetically, there is a similar effect. When we are resonating at a denser vibration, our energy constricts. The chakras may become clouded and our aura is depleted.

Our aura is an electromagnetic field of energy that extends all around our body for about 4-5 feet. It radiates the health of our physical, mental, emotional, as well as spiritual energies, often including various colors.

And because we attract those who resonate at the same level as us, we are likely to attract others of a denser vibration.

In contrast, operating at a higher vibration nourishes our physical and energy bodies.

With higher vibrations, we feel and emulate, love, joy, hope and peace. Being human, we may feel these emotions at various points in our lives. The emphasis here is on being able to live from a place of higher vibration in a way that works for our highest good and is sustainable in the long term.

Physically, our bodies respond to a higher vibration with increased blood flow to tissues, muscles and organs. Oxygen is carried in our blood and to the various systems throughout our bodies, nourishing them more optimally.

Energetically, love is the rock star of our highest vibration — it's what we ideally should be operating from. And because we radiate love at higher vibrations, we attract love in return. Our aura is healthy, and we acknowledge that we are joy and are experiencing joy.

So how does Reiki work to elevate our vibrations?

Reiki is a healing technique that was developed by Japanese Buddhist Mikao Usui in 1922, and has since evolved into many practicing traditions. “Rei” is defined as the all-knowing divine universal, and “Ki” is the energy that animates all living things, and flows through everything that is alive, including plants, animals, and humans — the same as Qi. I practice White Light Reiki.

Because Reiki is the channeling of Universal Energy, the person receiving Reiki during a session receives a kind of “Spring Cleaning” of the energy centers of the body, otherwise known as chakras. A Reiki practitioner goes through each chakra and removes the energetic debris by honing in on any imbalances. The Universal Light is then channeled into each energy center.

Whenever light is infused into one’s being, it illuminates that which has been kept in the dark. This includes outdated patterns, emotional pain that has been quietly suppressed, or even energies that don’t belong to the client, but have made a home in their energy body.

The beauty about Reiki is that although the Reiki practitioner is the one facilitating the healing, the true healer is the client. Everyone embodies innate wisdom (even if they may not be in touch with it or aren’t paying attention), and therefore, their body takes as little or as much as is needed during a session, for optimal healing.

As Reiki helps us release what no longer serves us and heals the chakras and energy fields that we cannot see, we are more able to greatly own our power, align with our higher purpose and raise our vibrations.