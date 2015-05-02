Sure, Bone Broth. But Which Bones Should You Actually Use?

Bone broth is about as close as any food could be to qualifying as a magical elixir. From healing the digestive tract and detoxifying organs to encouraging fat burning and warding off inflammation, there’s little this humble dish can’t do.

I’ve talked in previous posts about the amazing benefits of bone broth and how to prepare it. But I didn’t address an obvious question — one I’m asked all the time: “Where exactly do I get the bones, and what kind should I use?”

For starters, to create the healthiest broth, you have to begin with the healthiest ingredients. So you want to think about the same things you consider when purchasing meat. That involves terms like organic, pastured, and grass-fed.

Really, you can use the bones from just about any quality meat you like. Great choices include: