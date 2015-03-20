A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra

With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors the magnificence of this day? One that welcomes the promise of spring, the new moon in Pisces and the full solar eclipse.

Set your intentions for this trifecta of an astronomical event and supercharge them with love!

I've designed this asana sequence to celebrate the potentiality of the new moon with the open-hearted possibility of spring, to activate your second chakra and keep your creative waters flowing freely.

Begin with several rounds of a variation of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar A) to honor the eclipse, warm the body and prepare the mind, establishing a calm breath and clear focus.

This sequence should ideally be performed twice so that both sides of the body are balanced, beginning with the right side. Be sure to hold each pose for 3-5 deep breaths. Finish with a 10-minute Savasana.