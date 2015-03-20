A Yoga Sequence To Harness Your Potential & Activate Your Sacral Chakra
With today being a super-charged astrological day coming from all directions, why not incorporate a yoga sequence into your daily routine that mirrors the magnificence of this day? One that welcomes the promise of spring, the new moon in Pisces and the full solar eclipse.
Set your intentions for this trifecta of an astronomical event and supercharge them with love!
I've designed this asana sequence to celebrate the potentiality of the new moon with the open-hearted possibility of spring, to activate your second chakra and keep your creative waters flowing freely.
Begin with several rounds of a variation of Sun Salutations (Surya Namaskar A) to honor the eclipse, warm the body and prepare the mind, establishing a calm breath and clear focus.
This sequence should ideally be performed twice so that both sides of the body are balanced, beginning with the right side. Be sure to hold each pose for 3-5 deep breaths. Finish with a 10-minute Savasana.
Warrior I (Virabhadrasana I) With Cactus Arms
From Downward Dog, step your right foot forward in between your hands and anchor your back foot down at 45 degrees. Raise your arms overhead to come into Warrior I.
Press into the outer edge of your back foot and zip up the inseam muscles of your back leg.
Inhale, expanding your heart wide and drawing the tips of the shoulder blades together making "cactus" arms with your palms facing forward. Send your gaze up toward the sky and keep lifting through your heart.
This grounding backbend allows for brave expansive energy.
Step back and rest in Downward Dog. Optional: take a vinyasa by lowering through Chaturanga Dandasana on an exhale, Upward Facing Dog on an inhale, exhaling to return to Downward Facing Dog.
Humble Warrior (Baddha Virabhadrasana)
From Downward Dog, step your right foot forward between your hands, turn your back heel down at 45 degrees and windmill the arms out to either side to anchor yourself in Warrior II.
Taking your hands behind your back, interlace the fingers and on a deep inhale, opening through the chest and careful to keep the alignment of your pelvis neutral.
On an exhale, turn your torso on the diagonal so that you bow forward just inside of your bent knee, taking your clasped hands and arms overhead.
Your hips should stay higher than your chest while you keep your gaze at the back heel.
Return to Warrior II, squaring off your hips and shoulders. Take a vinyasa or return to Downward Dog.
Side Plank (Vasisthasana)
From Downward Dog, bring the inner edges of your feet together. Think about really activating the legs as you shift your weight into your right hand, placing it directly underneath your right shoulder.
Roll to the outer blade edge of your right foot and keep lifting the hips high as you extend the left arm up. Use your entire body here.
Imagine the gold of the rising sun on the horizon on an early spring morning, and embody it!
Return to Downward Dog.
Child's Pose (Balasana)
From Downward Dog, widen your knees and untuck the toes to sit back on your heels. Reach the arms long out in front of you with your palms face down to enter Child's Pose.
For added embodiment, you can also turn your palms face up in a gesture of offering and receiving.
Imaging that from your hands, new spring trees are sprouting! These are the trees of your intentions coming to life.
Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)
A deep hip and heart opener, Low Lunge can be challenging, so take it at your pace!
After resting in Child's Pose, press back into Downward Dog.
Step your right foot between your hands with your fingertips on the floor. The right knee should stack over the ankle. With your hips shifted forward, touch down the left knee to your mat. There should be a slope from your left hip to your knee.
Think about lifting energetically from the back left foot, forward and up through your chest and head. Now reach the arms up overhead and interlace all but index fingers. This completes an elliptical circuit of energy in your body.
This pose accesses the emotional twin centers of the hips and the heart — a nod to the new moon in Pisces. When you are done, place your hands down on either side of your front foot, and step your back leg in for the next posture.
Half Lord Of The Fishes Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana)
Fold your left leg under and sit down. Ensure both sitting bones are firmly rooted, propping yourself up with a folded blanket if that is helpful. With the left leg crossed under, aim for the left knee cap to face directly forward.
Now cross the right leg over your left, placing your right foot flat on the floor, next to the left knee (not back by the hip).
Slide your right hand slightly behind you and prop up on fingertips for maximum spinal length. Take the left arm up and inhale. Exhale completely, then with empty lungs rotate to your right and place the left arm comfortably over your right thigh for your twist.
Turn your head over your right shoulder. With every inhale, create more spinal length, emptying the air out completely on each exhale.
Repeat on the other side.
Supported Fish Pose (Matsyasana)
The ultimate heart opener for the Piscean moon! You will need one block and possibly some neck support like a blanket.
Place your block on its middle height, wide across your mat so that it can rest on the bottom tips of your shoulder blades. Carefully recline back.
If the block is too high, your neck will feel uncomfortable. It should put gentle pressure on the upper back lungs to help clear congestion and create an expansive chest. Lay your head back.
If your shoulders are nice and open, the top of your head will rest nicely on the floor. If it doesn't, simply support the head and neck with a blanket. Take the arms out to a T-position and remain up to 10 breaths.
Visualize floating under a dark moonless sky as you let your heart be open to infinite possibility.
