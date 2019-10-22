How To Tell Your Partner You Need Alone Time (Without Getting In A Fight)

It’s easy to “get lost in a relationship.” Without meaning to, we stop investing time and energy in nurturing out own interests and ways of being.

When life gets busy, partners often unconsciously create hyper-dependent patterns. Daily routines and stressors leave partners feeling exhausted and frazzled, and it can be tempting to chronically default into dependent-type behaviors that create a sense of safety and security. But the more the patterns create dependency and eliminate personal freedom and growth, the more self-limiting the behaviors become. And if these dependent-type behaviors become the norm rather than the exception, one or both partners may ultimately feel suffocated.