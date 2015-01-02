An Energizing Sequence To Invigorate Your Winter Practice

Most of us may think that winter is a time to stay indoors and shut ourselves off from the outside world and cold. Long gone are the days of outside socials and hours spent in the park. Scarves, parkas and hats shut out the snow, rain and cold snap of the air.

For your yoga practice however, the winter is a blessing. As we move through the cycle of the earth's seasons, winter can be a time of healing and revitalization of ourselves and our practice. The fall prepares us to ground ourselves, as leaves begin to change and the greenery slowly dies; signaling nature's hibernation. The winter months are the perfect time to take our practice internally, look within and prepare for the unfolding of our intentions for the spring to come.

It is always ideal to look deep into ourselves to find what made us happy over the past year. Then we can examine what we want to make space for in order to progress. Although we always seek ways to improve ourselves, it is not a time to fall into the trap of regrets or dwelling on failures or flaws.

Give yourself grace and focus positively on bettering the future. Leave behind the emotions and situations you held onto throughout the year and make room for new opportunity and love … for yourself and others.

Here are six invigorating yoga poses to help open yourself up to winter renewal. Hold each pose for 3-5 breaths and as with any practice, be sure to complete each pose on both sides of the body.