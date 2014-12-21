10 Yoga Poses For Long, Sexy Legs

Are you planning to sport that short, sparkly dress for New Year's Eve?

2015 is right around the corner, with holiday parties still in full swing before the clock strikes midnight on December 31st. Then, deep winter will settle in bringing frigid evenings begging for skinny jeans, leggings, stockings and cool thigh-high boots.

If you want to lengthen and tone your legs for these sexy looks, yoga is the answer. But not just any yoga — you need to practice poses that stretch your glutes, hip flexors, quads, adductors, abductors, hamstrings, calves and Achilles tendons.

If you get started now, there is plenty of time to slim down and tone up your legs, for any slender-fitting winter fashion.

Try this yoga sequence specifically designed for long, lean and sexy legs. Modifications are provided.