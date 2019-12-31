mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes
|
Medically Reviewed

3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party

Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor By Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former mbg food editor. She founded Yay Lunch and is currently based in Virginia.
Marvin Singh, M.D.
Medical review by Marvin Singh, M.D.
Integrative Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marvin Singh is an Integrative Gastroenterologist in San Diego, California. He is trained and board certified in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology/Hepatology.

Last updated on December 31, 2019

If anything can health-up an alcoholic beverage, it's apple cider vinegar, which is reported to be great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy and helping digestion. From the ideal seasonal daytime drink to a cocktail to help you out the morning after, here are three drinks using apple cider vinegar to power you through the rest of the holiday season. All of these can be made for a crowd, if you're entertaining, or enjoyed without sharing.

For Daytime Drinking: Hot Spiked ACV Cider

Hot Spiked ACV Cider

Serves 5

Ingredients

  • 4 cups apple cider
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • half a large orange, sliced crosswise
  • 1 teaspoon cloves
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 cup dark rum

Preparation

1. In a large saucepan, combine the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, cloves and cinnamon stick over medium-high heat stirring constantly for about a minute until warm and fragrant. Add the apple cider and orange slices and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.

2. Remove from heat and stir in the rum. Serve in a large punch bowl and ladle into mugs.

Article continues below

For The Cocktail Party: ACV Bee's Knees

ACV Bee's Knees

Makes 4 cocktails

Ingredients

  • 2 cups lemon juice
  • 3 cups water
  • 4 ounces of vodka
  • 6 tablespoons honey
  • 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme

Preparation

1. In a medium saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, honey and 1/2 cup of the water over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and turn off heat. Add herbs and let steep for about 3 minutes. Strain.

2. When ready to serve, transfer this mixture to a large pitcher. Add the rest of the water, the lemon juice and vodka and mix to combine. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs if desired.

Article continues below

For The Morning After: The ACV Bloody

ACV Bloody Mary

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 oz vodka
  • 4 oz tomato juice
  • 1 heaping tablespoon tabasco
  • 1 heaping tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1-2 tablespoons horseradish (depending on how much heat you like)
  • juice of half a lime
  • salt + pepper to taste
  • 1 lime wedge + 1 celery stalk + pickle to garnish

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients besides the garnish in a tall glass with a few ice cubes. Stir to mix with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Spear the pickle and lime wedge with a wooden spear if you have one. Rest it on the top of the glass (and or just add to the drink). Add the celery stick, swirl a few times and serve.

Please enjoy responsibly! If you have a medical condition or an abuse issue that would prohibit drinking, or you plan on driving, please do not drink alcohol.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Christina Liva
Christina Liva mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former food editor at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in english from Georgetown University, and has also written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-16521/3-apple-cider-vinegar-cocktails-to-help-you-detox-while-you-party.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!