3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party
If anything can health-up an alcoholic beverage, it's apple cider vinegar, which is reported to be great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy and helping digestion. From the ideal seasonal daytime drink to a cocktail to help you out the morning after, here are three drinks using apple cider vinegar to power you through the rest of the holiday season. All of these can be made for a crowd, if you're entertaining, or enjoyed without sharing.
For Daytime Drinking: Hot Spiked ACV Cider
Hot Spiked ACV Cider
Serves 5
Ingredients
- 4 cups apple cider
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- half a large orange, sliced crosswise
- 1 teaspoon cloves
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 cup dark rum
Preparation
1. In a large saucepan, combine the apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, cloves and cinnamon stick over medium-high heat stirring constantly for about a minute until warm and fragrant. Add the apple cider and orange slices and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes.
2. Remove from heat and stir in the rum. Serve in a large punch bowl and ladle into mugs.
For The Cocktail Party: ACV Bee's Knees
ACV Bee's Knees
Makes 4 cocktails
Ingredients
- 2 cups lemon juice
- 3 cups water
- 4 ounces of vodka
- 6 tablespoons honey
- 6 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
Preparation
1. In a medium saucepan, add the apple cider vinegar, honey and 1/2 cup of the water over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly, and turn off heat. Add herbs and let steep for about 3 minutes. Strain.
2. When ready to serve, transfer this mixture to a large pitcher. Add the rest of the water, the lemon juice and vodka and mix to combine. Serve over ice and garnish with fresh thyme sprigs if desired.
For The Morning After: The ACV Bloody
ACV Bloody Mary
Makes 1 cocktail
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 oz vodka
- 4 oz tomato juice
- 1 heaping tablespoon tabasco
- 1 heaping tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1-2 tablespoons horseradish (depending on how much heat you like)
- juice of half a lime
- salt + pepper to taste
- 1 lime wedge + 1 celery stalk + pickle to garnish
Preparation
1. Place all ingredients besides the garnish in a tall glass with a few ice cubes. Stir to mix with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
2. Spear the pickle and lime wedge with a wooden spear if you have one. Rest it on the top of the glass (and or just add to the drink). Add the celery stick, swirl a few times and serve.
Please enjoy responsibly! If you have a medical condition or an abuse issue that would prohibit drinking, or you plan on driving, please do not drink alcohol.
