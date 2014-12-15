What Is A Reiki Circle & How Can I Host One?
Reiki Circles (also called "Reiki Shares") have grown in popularity in the wellness and healing world over the last several years. Reiki Circles began as a way for practitioners to practice on one another and the community, to hone their skills and receive healing themselves.
Some circles incorporate distance healing, while others can help those who suffer from chronic illnesses or are recovering from trauma or injury. They can also send healing energy to a a philanthropic cause or current social issue anywhere in the world.
Reiki Circles are being used for myriad purposes — for instance, I currently help facilitate a weekly Reiki Circle for a friend who has ALS. The recipient of healing typically lies in the center of the group, while the Reiki practitioner(s) will provide hands-on treatment.
A certified Reiki practitioner will facilitate the circle, but not all participants need to be certified. In our ongoing Reiki Circle, we just ask that people send light energy toward our friend, saying prayers and blessings, or visualize him surrounded by healing light. This allows others who aren't Reiki certified to also lend their energy, which is channeled through the Reiki practitioner who grounds and directs it.
Reiki Circles can allow us to join our energies with people across the country and even the world. Collective consciousness is powerful, and when multiple people direct their energies toward one focus or goal, the results can be astounding.
My friend with ALS continually experiences feelings of peace, calm and happiness after his treatment, and sometimes has more energy than before. Additionally, it's been a beautiful way for him to connect with all the friends and family he has across the world, who can't physically be with him. And it allows those friends and family members to also feel the connection, creating healing for everyone.
Reiki Circles can be highly individualized depending on the practitioner and the needs of the participants. Here is a sample format with instructions for virtual participants, so you can start a Reiki Circle of your own. If you aren't certified to practice Reiki, find someone who is and ask if they are interested in starting a circle with you.
- Choose a date, time and location. Plan for an appropriate space for the practitioner and all of the in-person participants. Invite your community to participate via email, text, Skype or other social networks.
- Send a reminder and ask for RSVPs, taking note of the names of virtual participants. I like to call these names out as I'm connecting them to the circle.
- Select a chant or song to play during the treatment, deepening the energetic connection to the group for those joining virtually. Buddhist and Vedic chants lend themselves well, and can be found on YouTube (include this link in your invitation).
- Before the circle begins, sage the room and all participants. Assemble in-person participants in a circle around the first or sole recipient.
- Let the participants know the format you've chosen for administering healing touch (this depends on the number of in-person participants and recipients). In general one person lies in the center, with up to five individuals providing hands-on Reiki. If there are multiple recipients, after 15-20 minutes, the current recipient switches out with another. If there is just one recipient, participants can come up from the circle, one to four at a time. Virtual participants can use the Reiki Distance Healing Symbol and hold a photo of the recipient or a representative object that will help guide the healing energy.
- If you've selected music, begin playing it.
- Lead the group in a brief grounding and centering meditation, which can be as simple as asking everyone to connect to their breath and bodies.
- Follow your personal protocol for accessing Reiki energy, if you have one.
- Verbally ask to connect to the distance participants, and call out their names if you have them and say, "And anyone else who is sending healing energy" while utilizing the distance symbol. Virtual participants really only need to tune in energetically — phone or video conference aren't needed, but can be incorporated.
- Provide the Reiki treatment, keeping an eye on the time.
- When finished, close out the Reiki Circle by thanking all the participants, releasing their energy and closing the circle. This is also a nice time to socialize, and perhaps share in food and refreshment.
