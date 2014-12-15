What Is A Reiki Circle & How Can I Host One?

Reiki Circles (also called "Reiki Shares") have grown in popularity in the wellness and healing world over the last several years. Reiki Circles began as a way for practitioners to practice on one another and the community, to hone their skills and receive healing themselves.

Some circles incorporate distance healing, while others can help those who suffer from chronic illnesses or are recovering from trauma or injury. They can also send healing energy to a a philanthropic cause or current social issue anywhere in the world.

Reiki Circles are being used for myriad purposes — for instance, I currently help facilitate a weekly Reiki Circle for a friend who has ALS. The recipient of healing typically lies in the center of the group, while the Reiki practitioner(s) will provide hands-on treatment.

A certified Reiki practitioner will facilitate the circle, but not all participants need to be certified. In our ongoing Reiki Circle, we just ask that people send light energy toward our friend, saying prayers and blessings, or visualize him surrounded by healing light. This allows others who aren't Reiki certified to also lend their energy, which is channeled through the Reiki practitioner who grounds and directs it.

Reiki Circles can allow us to join our energies with people across the country and even the world. Collective consciousness is powerful, and when multiple people direct their energies toward one focus or goal, the results can be astounding.

My friend with ALS continually experiences feelings of peace, calm and happiness after his treatment, and sometimes has more energy than before. Additionally, it's been a beautiful way for him to connect with all the friends and family he has across the world, who can't physically be with him. And it allows those friends and family members to also feel the connection, creating healing for everyone.

Reiki Circles can be highly individualized depending on the practitioner and the needs of the participants. Here is a sample format with instructions for virtual participants, so you can start a Reiki Circle of your own. If you aren't certified to practice Reiki, find someone who is and ask if they are interested in starting a circle with you.