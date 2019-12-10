Bloating can truly wreck havoc on your day. Imagine being at work, getting ready for a staff meeting and you start to not feel well. You’re feeling bloated, full and gassy. Your clothes don't fit well and you are praying that whatever is happening goes away ASAP.

And then it happens: you start sending silent but deadly reminders of that partially digested meal from last night. You're panicking because you know it will happen again, so instead you hold them in with all your might, which contributes to further pain and discomfort and more fermentation that leads to more bloating and gas.

Before I offer my very popular homemade remedy for gas and bloating, it's important to understand where bloating comes from so you can alter your habits accordingly.

Common causes of bloating:

Bloating can be caused by a wide variety of factors. In some cases, it's caused by a medical condition or by an emotional state that you may not have control over. In other situations, gas can be produced from the foods that you eat, the way you eat them and what you eat them with. This is all a result of the bacteria in your gut microbiome during the process of fermentation.

When you combine foods that are hard to digest (say steak and potatoes or chicken parmesan), the digestion process stalls and the food stays in the stomach and digestive track longer than normal. This causes the food to ferment and in some cases to putrefy and this leads to the production of gas and a bloated feeling.

Obviously, changing your habits and properly combining your food is the number one thing to do to avoid having this problem over and over.

If bloating still occurs, then I’m going to give you the recipe that has helped me and my clients for years! This stuff is truly amazing!

DIY: A Tonic To Cure Bloating For Good

Serves 1

Ingredients