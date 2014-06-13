mindbodygreen

How To Stay In Control Of Your Emotions During Tonight's Full Moon

June 13, 2014

The full moon has captured our imagination through the ages. Poets wax lyrical, tides swell, cults are dedicated to luscious lunar goddesses, and Facebook newsfeeds increasingly run hot with beautiful moon shots each month. But if you feel out of control of your mood – or even a little crazy – at this time, you’re not alone.

Research has shown that the full moon has a noticeable effect on sleep patterns and hospital patients. And hundreds more women seek my guidance at the full moon phase than at other times of the month. If you're hyper-sensitive at the full moon, the good news is that you can make some easy mindset adjustments to get off the lunar roller coaster.

1. Don’t give your power away to the moon.

First, adjust your mindset. Yes, the energy is more intense at the full moon. But it's much more likely to throw us out of whack when we’re disconnected from our feelings – or pretending that we don’t have the feelings to begin with.

Because we are often so good at suppressing how we really feel, when the full moon lights up our hidden emotional world, those who are hyper-sensitive can have a tendency to get taken for a wild lunar ride. If you’re feeling overwhelmed at the intensity of the full moon, notice whether you are blaming something external rather than owning your natural emotional intensity (this may be a pattern for you).

The way to understand your own your feelings is, first, to notice them.

You can do this by lunar tracking.

2. Become aware of the entire lunar cycle – not just the full moon.

The lunar cycle lasts about a month, and in this time, the moon goes through several lunar phases. Start by tracking just the two major lunar phases: the new moon and the full moon. New moon times appear dark to us at night because the moon is physically between the earth and the sun, blocking the light. And at the full moon, the moon catches the light of the sun. (You can also Google the moon phase, or follow my moon blog for more interpretation each lunar cycle).

3. Write down how you feel at each moon phase.

Write down how you feel at the new moon, and then again at the full moon. Keep notes. Repeat during the next lunar cycle.

Before long, if you’re sensitive to the moon, you’ll start to see your own patterns. You’ll start to understand how you feel each full moon, you’ll be able to predict how you’ll be at the next one, and you’ll be able to plan your life and work accordingly.

And after awhile, you will start to feel how the full moon just reflects and heightens your own emotional world (as above, so below).

4. When you understand your feelings, work with your natural rhythm.

Each month, there will be a full moon. You can’t control that. But once you understand and predict your feelings, you can avoid reacting to the intensity of the full moon.

Lunar tracking means you’ll learn your own rhythm and know whether you want to crawl under the restorative blankets at the full moon, schedule a wild night on the dance floor, or stay up all night allowing your creative juices to flow.

My experience in teaching lunar tracking has taught methat there's no one recipe for a full moon. We’re all different.

5. Understand and plan around your feelings and personal rhythms.

And once you claim this knowledge, nobody can take it away from you.

Sound good? Start your lunar tracking this full moon – and then let me know how it goes!

Latest Articles

