How I Ignited My 40-Pound Weight Loss In 14 Days

Years ago, I felt helpless. My battle with my weight had become too much. It was 1990 and I had just graduated from college and moved to New York City to work as a financial analyst for a Wall Street investment bank. Although I had gained the Freshman 15 during college, I was still in decent shape when I moved to the Big Apple. But, it wasn’t long before I stopped exercising completely and gained 40 pounds.

The long hours of my job, the late night pizza runs, the company cafeteria, and the constant barrage of baked goods in the office (not to mention solo midnight trips to the corner market for my favorite indulgences) had me quickly outgrowing my clothes and feeling increasingly moody and tired. For the first time in my life, I was truly overweight.

Like so many, I spent the next few years trying every diet in the book: no carb, no fat, juice fasting (I didn’t make it past the first day), Jenny Craig and more—only to find myself disappointed, irritable, depressed, and often weighing more than when I started.

Then one day, it dawned on me: the reason I couldn’t lose weight—or keep off the weight I did lose—stemmed from using programs that weren’t right for me. I didn’t want to be weighed publicly in front of other people, and I didn’t enjoy eating tiny, prepackaged meals. But I also didn’t have time to fix the elaborate meals touted by some diet books and weight loss articles. I needed a simple, practical program that provided variety in the foods I ate. Like most people, I truly enjoy eating, and I relish good food.

I finally had an epiphany: in order to find a weight loss program that offers everything I want—the option to easily dine out, follow simple recipes, enjoy a variety of meals, occasionally indulge in my favorite foods and, most importantly, sustain the weight loss, I'd need to develop my own.

I began by eliminating refined sugar from my diet.

I had slowly been consuming more and more sugar as a way to cope with always feeling tired. The more sugar I consumed, the more I seemed to need. When I finally decided to take my weight matters into my own hands, I knew that my excessive consumption of sugar (both in the foods I was eating as well as the drinks I was choosing) would have to stop.

Although I felt horrible at first, once the unhealthy refined sugar was out of my system I started to feel better—so much better that I decided to eliminate other foods that I knew were sabotaging my weight loss goals.

Next I eliminated wheat.

It wasn’t that I thought wheat was “bad,” but, like most people, the majority of wheat products I was consuming were highly processed and non-nutritious.

Next I ditched dairy.

Although dairy can be healthy, the dairy-rich foods I was consuming— ice cream, frozen yogurt, chocolate, cookies, cakes, pies, etc.—were sabotaging my weight loss. Surprisingly, I found another benefit to giving up dairy: by replacing my cow’s milk with healthy dairy alternatives like almond, soy or rice milk, my stomach issues disappeared.

After sugar, wheat and dairy, I decided to give up all highly processed foods.

If it came in a box or bag, it wasn’t for me.

Then I stopped consuming artificial sweeteners (no more diet soda), red meat and alcohol.

I gave up one of these foods every day for seven days. By the end of the week, I was left with a 100% clean and wholesome diet. I was eating better than ever and the weight starting coming off.

After the initial week of giving up sugar, wheat, dairy, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, meat and alcohol; I spent another week free of those seven foods. Never in a million years did I think this was the solution—but it was! I was losing weight rapidly!

The weight loss was wonderful, but one of the most unexpected benefits of cutting back on foods that were sabotaging my weight loss was that my sense of taste reemerged. I started to realize how great food tastes, and I noticed that I once again appreciated the process of eating.

I no longer mindlessly inhaled my food; instead, I savored every bite, detecting subtle flavors and new aromas. It was as if my entire eating experience had been reborn!

I began to allow indulgences.

I quickly realized that in order to eat a more wholesome diet for the long-term and to continue to lose weight, I'd need to allow myself to eat my favorite “not-so-healthy” foods in moderation. I continued to eat a clean diet but began (after the initial 14 days) to incorporate weekly indulgences. I found that I could eat my favorite foods like pizza, cookies, ice cream and cheese in moderation and still continue to lose weight as long as I was eating clean most of the time.

I finally discovered a formula that worked!

The weight was falling off and, more importantly, staying off. The results were quick and easy, and people in my life began to take notice.

I started sharing my program with co-workers, friends and family. I was willing to help anyone who asked. Once these initial participants began to lose weight, they introduced me to others who also sought my help. I finally put my 14-day program on paper so I could share it with even more people. This is how my new book, Healthy You!: 14 Days to Quick and Permanent Weight Loss and a Healthier, Happier You came to be.

In just 14 days, I was able to finally lose weight but more importantly, I became more conscious of what I was eating and how those foods made me feel. Those initial 14 days, which became the Healthy You! program started me on a path to my goal weight. I lost all 40 pounds and have been at or near my goal weight for 20 years.

Just 14 days really did change my life!