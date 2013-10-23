How Do You Know If You're On The Right Path?

How do I know I’m on the right path?

Asking this question can send us into a knee-bending spiral of nail biting, insomnia-inducing confusion.

Been there?

I know I have!

Your head and heart asks:

How do I know for sure this is the right dream, career choice or partner for me?

Yet, knowing we are on the right path is not nearly as hard as we think.

"You know you are on the right path when you are not put in a position to betray yourself." - Caroline Myss

You’re on the right path when: